AMS announces Ambetter Health 400 pre-race dignitaries

As NASCAR makes its first of two visits to Atlanta in 2023, dignitaries and special guests will also converge on Atlanta Motor Speedway to help kick off the Ambetter Health 400.

Ambetter Health 400 (Sunday, March 19) Dignitaries:



Co-Grand Marshals: Defending champions from the University of Georgia football team Smael Mondon, Jr., Mykel Williams, Kamari Lassiter will be Co-Grand Marshals for Sunday’s race alongside award winning actor and producer Jesse Metcalfe . Metcalfe will give the command to fire engines before the Ambetter Health 400.



Honorary Starter: Katherine Kirby will waive the green flag to start the Ambetter Health 400. Kirby is the Chief Operating Officer of Ambetter Health, which is sponsoring Atlanta’s spring NASCAR Cup Series event for the first time in 2023.



National Anthem Singer: Singer, songwriter, and record producer Blanco Brown will perform the Star Spangled Banner ahead of Sunday’s race.



Flyover: Four T-38s from the 2 nd Fighter Training Squadron “American Beagles” from the Florida Air National Guard will be piloted above the speedway during the national anthem.



Pre-race concert: Country stars Parmalee will perform on the pre-race stage on Sunday afternoon. The North Carolina natives have enjoyed chart-topping success with hits like their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” and follow-up single “Take My Name” from their most recent album For You.

