Rising Country Superstar Parker McCollum to Headline Ally 400 Pre-Race Concert at Nashville Superspeedway

Award-winning country music singer/songwriter Parker McCollum will get fans at Nashville Superspeedway revved up for the Ally 400 when he takes the stage as the official pre-race concert performer on Sunday, June 25.

McCollum will perform at approximately 5 p.m. from the pre-race concert stage located on pit road. Fans attending the race have the opportunity to enhance their experience by purchasing a “Pre-Race Track Pass” for $75 (plus tax) that provides stage-front access for the concert and driver introductions, views down pit road, and the opportunity to view the race from within the infield. The Pre-Race Track Pass must be accompanied by a race day ticket.

“It’s really an honor to play the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway,” said McCollum. “I’ve always been a big fan of NASCAR and am excited to bring my show to the track in June. See y’all there.”

McCollum is expected to sing many of his popular songs including his No. 1 platinum-selling hits “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You” from his critically-acclaimed debut album Gold Chain Cowboy.

“We are thrilled to showcase Parker McCollum, one of country music’s fastest rising superstars, at Nashville Superspeedway prior to the green flag for the Ally 400,” said Matt Greci, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “As the home for NASCAR Cup Series racing here in Music City, we always want to make sure we provide an amazing music performance before America’s best drivers hit the track for the Ally 400.”

The Texas native has been recognized as an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Billboard, CMT and many others. McCollum got his start in Austin, Texas and has been selling out venues across the country since hitting the road in 2013. McCollum’s music incorporates genres as diverse as blues, roots rock, soul and folk rock to generate his custom sound. MusicRow listed McCollum as its 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and in 2022 he was named the ACM New Male Artist of the Year in Las Vegas. His next album, Never Enough, will release on May 12 and features the chart-climbing lead single “Handle on You,” plus recent releases “Stoned,” “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” and “Speed.”

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2023 race schedule includes (all times CT):

Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m.: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Saturday, June 24, 2:30 p.m.: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Friday, June 23, 7 p.m.: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss your options with an account representative or visit NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at Nashville and just $10 on Sunday.

