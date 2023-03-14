Monster Mile Bash set for Saturday, April 29 in Dover following the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race

Everyone is invited to enjoy live music, drink specials, FanZone attractions, a cornhole tournament, arcade games and more at Dover Motor Speedway’s Monster Mile Bash on Saturday, April 29, following the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race.

The planned festivities come in the middle of the Monster Mile’s April 28-30 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The 2nd Annual Monster Mile Cornhole Tournament, presented by Crown Royal, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, a non-profit organization that provides funding for underserved children throughout the United States.

Hosted by Delaware Cornhole, registration for the tournament is available now online through April 29 at 3:45 p.m., with the boards set up just steps from the famous Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Additional cornhole boards will be available for non-competitive free-play as well.

The entry fee is $50 for a two-person team, with a guaranteed prize pool of $2,500 at stake. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Registration is first-come, first-served, with a limit of 100 teams. Players can sign-up at the link above or in person in the FanZone on Saturday.

The tournament is just a part of the Monster Mile Bash festivities on April 29. Other entertainment options include:

DRINK SPECIALS: Happy hour drink specials all night long, featuring an assortment of Crown Royal Ready to Drink Cocktails , including Whiskey & Cola, Whiskey Lemonade, Peach Tea , & Washington Apple.



Happy hour drink specials all night long, featuring an assortment of , including , & BIG BOUNCE AMERICA: The world’s largest bounce house experience will be a centerpiece of Dover’s FanZone when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile. Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s largest bounce house. Along with “The Giant,” a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be FREE for race fans from 9 a.m. to dusk .





The world’s largest bounce house experience will be a centerpiece of Dover’s FanZone when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile. Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s largest bounce house. Along with “The Giant,” a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be for race fans from . LIVE MUSIC - DIRTY DEEDS, THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE: For more than 20 years, the Boston-based musical group has been touring the U.S. with its high-energy tribute to one of the world’s great rock bands and performing all of AC/DC’s timeless hits. Showtime: 4 p.m.





For more than 20 years, the Boston-based musical group has been touring the U.S. with its high-energy tribute to one of the world’s great rock bands and performing all of AC/DC’s timeless hits. BARCADE: A new hangout for campers and fans all weekend near the Monster Monument, featuring a full bar with Anheuser-Busch products, more than one dozen classic arcade favorites, big-screen TVs and more. Saturday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A new hangout for campers and fans all weekend near the Monster Monument, featuring a full bar with Anheuser-Busch products, more than one dozen classic arcade favorites, big-screen TVs and more. BIG ROUND WHEEL AMUSEMENTS: Enjoy bumper cars and the popular Himalayan ride.

Enjoy bumper cars and the popular Himalayan ride. AXE THROWING: Test your aim with six available lanes in this challenging skill contest.





Test your aim with six available lanes in this challenging skill contest. SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS, PRESENTED BY KENT COUNTY TOURISM: The spectacular display is visible from all areas of the property at 9 p.m.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (FloRacing)

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

DMS PR