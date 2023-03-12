Phoenix Raceway is sold out for NASCAR’s United Rentals Word United 500

This is what you call a trend worth touting.

Phoenix Raceway announced today that the grandstands are sold out for the United Rentals Work United 500. It marks the fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series sellout at Phoenix Raceway and serves as a testament to the strong demand for its brand of side-by-side racing.

Now, three of the first four races of this historic 75th Anniversary Season have sold out, including the season-opening DAYTONA 500 and the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

“Not only do we have a world-class facility, we have world-class fans who continue to support it in record strength,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey, who made history this weekend as the first African American female track president in NASCAR history. “I’m humbled and honored to serve such a passionate fanbase who began arriving on Monday and have stayed to make this weekend one we’ll remember for a long time to come.”

Fans can still upgrade their tickets today to include the FanShield Infield Experience, and a limited number of Hillside tickets remain and can be purchased on site. They should also act now to secure their seats for NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, as last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race sold out in May.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the United Rentals Work United 500 should visit the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR, SeatGeek. For more information on United Rentals Work United 500 tickets on SeatGeek, visit here.

Phoenix Raceway PR