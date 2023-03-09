Motorists can drive their own cars around Richmond Raceway on March 16

Community, start your engines! That’s the call coming from Richmond Raceway today as it plans for its upcoming Track Laps for Charity event on Thursday, March 16, ahead of the Toyota Owners 400 race weekend.

For a donation of $20 to Richmond Cares, local motorists can drive their own cars or trucks five paced laps around Richmond Raceway’s renowned NASCAR track. The event will last from 5-7 p.m. and feature 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch. He will pace the field in the Richmond Raceway Toyota Camry pace car and engage with those giving back to the Greater Richmond community.

All proceeds raised will go to Special Olympics Virginia. It organizes and runs year-round athletic training and competitions for athletes of all ages at no cost to its participants. In addition, the Richmond Area Toyota Dealers will plan to match donations up to $10,000 for Special Olympics Virginia.

“Talk about a win-win for our community,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “By providing the opportunity for fans to drive our track, we’re providing opportunities for some of the most inspiring members of our community who want nothing more than to compete in the sports they love.”

Some important rules will be in place to provide an enjoyable experience for all:

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Richmond Raceway personnel.

Passing other vehicles on the track is not permitted. Violators will be removed from track.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up. Violators will be removed from track.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information and to register for this event, the community is urged to visit https://www.richmondraceway. com/events/tracklaps/

Richmond Raceway PR