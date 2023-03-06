Long John Silver’s to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway welcomes a delicious new partner to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race this spring. Long John Silver’s will be the official entitlement sponsor for the 200-mile race on Friday, April 14, Martinsville Speedway announced today.

The Long John Silver’s 200 will be the first race of a triple-header weekend at Martinsville during which the historic short track will celebrate NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season.

“It’s wonderful to have Long John Silver’s help kick off our first NASCAR race weekend in 2023 at Martinsville Speedway with Friday night’s truck race,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “It’s a brand that brings smiles to faces, people together and creates memories, all of which represent our own values. We’re thrilled to welcome them to our team.”

Long John Silver’s has a longstanding history, celebrating over 50 years of service. The seafood chain first started in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1969 and now spans across the entire country from sea to sea.

In addition to their partnership with Martinsville Speedway, Long John Silver’s will also sponsor the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Zane Smith during Friday night’s race. Smith’s truck will have a vibrant paint scheme featuring the seafood chain’s logo for his appearance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Long John Silver’s 200.

“We are proud to partner with the Martinsville Speedway, the community, and NASCAR fans everywhere for the Long John Silver’s 200,” said Nate Fowler, Brand President, Long John Silver’s. “Martinsville is a historic track with deep roots and loyal fans. That is a tribute to all our customers, employees, and franchise partners. We are looking forward to the race weekend and giving the Martinsville fans the same great service that we deliver every day to our people.”

The Long John Silver’s 200 kicks off a weekend of racing at Martinsville Speedway, as drivers from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series take to the track on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 pm ET. The excitement continues Saturday, April 15 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 7:30 pm, followed by Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at 3 pm, all at the iconic venue known to bring the action.

Martinsville Speedway PR