NASCAR legends Petty, Gordon, Elliott to appear on Atlanta's fan stage on March 19

Before racers hit the track to write the next 400 mile chapter in NASCAR’s history, fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway will have a chance to celebrate unforgettable moments in the sport’s history.

Legendary drivers and iconic cars will meet at AMS during the Ambetter Health 400 race weekend March 17-19 to commemorate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.

Undoubtedly the highlight will be a gathering of some of NASCAR’s all-time greats: Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, and Bill Elliott will all be on the AMS Fan Stage together to share their memories and stories from the 1992 season finale in Atlanta. Considered one of the greatest NASCAR races of all time, the 1992 finale was Petty’s last race as a competitor, Gordon’s first in NASCAR’s top series, and was won by Elliott amidst an incredibly narrow title fight with the late Alan Kulwicki, who claimed the 1992 title over Elliott by just 10 points.

“The 1992 finale is not just one of the most incredible races ever held at this speedway, it’s one of the best races in the history of NASCAR,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “It’s not every day you have these legends of our sport together swapping tales from that day, and I’m so excited for our fans who will get to join them in our fan zone during race weekend.”

Fans attending the Ambetter Health 400 weekend will also see machines hailing from all eras of NASCAR, including the car Richard Petty drove in his final NASCAR start at AMS 31 years ago from the Petty Museum. On top of Petty’s iconic No. 43, fans will see a gathering of historic automobiles - from the #22 Red Byron wheeled in the sport’s earliest days to Bill Elliott’s #11 from 1992 – courtesy of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame.

It’s all part of a weekend full of racing and entertainment at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 17-19. Tickets and camping for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR