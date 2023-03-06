Additional Hotel Options for 2023 NASCAR All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Announced

The 2023 NASCAR All Star Race is set to take place on May 20th at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. With the excitement building up for this highly anticipated event, Wilkes Tourism Development Authority is pleased to announce additional hotel options for fans and race attendees.

“We are privileged to be able to work with our partners in travel and tourism and these hotel partners to create a seamless experience for race fans.” Said Thomas Salley, Wilkesboro TDA

Fans from near and far will have a range of accommodation options to choose from, all within a short distance from the track. From budget-friendly motels to upscale hotels, there is something for every taste and budget. The following hotels have partnered with Save The Speedway and Wilkes Tourism Development Authority for the 2023 NASCAR All Star Race:

1. Hilton Garden Inn - $229/per night

2. Hampton Inn Hickory - $229/per night

3. Holiday Inn Express & Suites: Conover - $173/per night

4. Holiday Inn Express: Hickory-Hickory Mart - $160/night

These hotels are offering special packages and discounts for race attendees and have a proven track record of providing quality service and amenities to guests. Bookings for these hotels can be made through each of the the official hotel website for the 2023 NASCAR All Star Race.

In addition to these hotel options, North Wilkesboro Speedway and local businesses will soon be announcing additional camping options for fans who want to make the most of their experience at the race. These camping options are also located close to the track and offer a unique and authentic experience for fans who love to rough it out and enjoy the great outdoors.

The 2023 NASCAR All Star Race promises to be a thrilling event and the organizing committee is dedicated to ensuring that fans have an unforgettable experience. With the hotel options now available, fans can start planning their trip and make the most of their visit to Wilkes County

For more information on the 2023 NASCAR All Star Race, please visit the official website at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com or fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.