Perris Auto Speedway Promoter Don Kazarian on the Radio Sunday

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian will be one of Dave’s Stall’s guests this Sunday afternoon, March 5th, on “The Racer Radio Show.”  He will be talking about the track’s 27th season opener on Saturday, March 11th, which will feature Night of Destruction presented by LKQ Pick Your Part.  He will also be talking about the remainder of the 2023 schedule.  In addition, he is going to give an update on what is going on with the Department of Water Resources “Lake Perris Project” and how it may affect the racetrack. The show airs from 3:00 to 4:00 PM PST.  Kazarian will come on at 3:30. Fans can listen live online at https://theanswersandiego.com/ or 1170 AM on their radio dial if they live in the San Diego area. 

 

Advance tickets for all 23 racing events on the 2023 Perris Auto Speedway schedule are available now.  The 27th season of action at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will kick off when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction on Saturday, March 11th.  The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will make the first of its eight appearances on its home track at the annual “Sokola Shootout” on March 18th and the first PASSCAR/IMCA show will take place on April 8th.   

 

For fans who wish to order advance tickets, they are available 24 hours a day online at the following website https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7  or by calling 1-800-595-4849.   

 

For fans who do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night. 

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571. 

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below. 

 

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl 

 

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter 

 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/ 

 

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/ 

 

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank the following corporate partners. Ahern Equipment Rentals, Anderson Chevrolet, Battery Systems, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Heimark/Anheuser Busch, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Moose Racing, Pepsi-Cola, Performance Online, Pole Position Raceway, PrintItNow.com,  Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rene’s Bar & Grill, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint. 

 

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions. For more information on these productions you can contact them by calling (805) 844-3854, E-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or you can visit the website LoudPedal Productions.  

 

DVDs of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos.  For more information call (714) 225-9500.   

 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment.  

 

PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY 2023 SCHEDULE

 

                                       March 11th                  LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I -               

                                                                       Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And         

                                                                       Insane Double Deckers

 

March 18th              "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,

                                  PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super Stocks And

                                  Street Stocks Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The

                                 AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY RELAY FOR LIFE RIVERSIDE COUNTY EAST

 

April 8th                    PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks,

                                 IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

 "
                                     April 15th                     AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior/Young Guns

                                 Sprint Cars And Southwest Lightning Sprints Plus “Power Of Purple Night”

                                 Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

               

                                     April 22nd                   LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II -               

                                   Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And        

                                   Insane Double Deckers

                                     April 29th                    PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks

                                 IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

 

                                     May 20th                     LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III -               

                                   Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And            

                                    Insane Double Deckers Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The

                                   American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County Eas

 

May 27th                  "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,

                                   PAS  Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, Southwest Lightning

                                  Sprints And PASSCAR Street Stocks Plus “Power Of Purple Night”

                                  Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside

                                  County East

 

                                     June 3rd                     LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV -               

                                    Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And            

                                   Insane Double Deckers

 

        June 10th                    “BUBBY JONES / RAY SHEETZ MEMORIAL” AMSOIL USAC/CRA   

                                   SPRINT CARS (40 Lap Main Event) And PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars

                                   Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay

                                   For Life Riverside County East

June 17th                   PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks

                                  IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

 

                                July 1st                         LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V -               

                                     Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And             

                                     Insane Double Deckers Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The

                                     American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

 

July 15th                      AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS

                                    Sprint Cars And PASSCAR Factory Stocks  Plus “Power Of Purple Night”

                                    Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

 

July 22nd                       PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks

                                  IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

 

                                     August 5th                   LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI -               

                                    Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And         

                                    Insane Double Deckers

     

        August 12TH                  PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks

                                    IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

 

         August 19th                   AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint  

                                   Cars, Southwest Lightning Sprints And WRA Vintage Cars On Display

                    Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society

                   Relay For Life Riverside County East

 

                                  September 16TH             LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII -               

                                      DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCK FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND         

                                      INSANE DOUBLE DECKERS

 

September 23rd           "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super                                          Stocks

 

September 30th           PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks

                                    IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

 

                                    October 21st              LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII -               

                                                                      Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And         

                 Insane Double Deckers

 

                                  October 28th               PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks

                                   PAS Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

November 11th           AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS (40 LAPS), PAS Senior/Young

                                 Guns Sprint Cars And Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars

 

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

PAS PR

