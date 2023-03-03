Casella Waste Systems to Sponsor Open 80 at Stafford Speedway; Rejoins SK Modified Contingency Program

For the 2023 season at Stafford Speedway, Casella Waste Systems will step up their sponsorship by becoming the official sponsor of the June 16 Casella Waste Open Modified 80. Casella will also return to the track as an SK Modified® contingency sponsor and they will supply a weekly $125 bonus for each second place feature finisher.

“We’re dedicated to Stafford Speedway and we’re banking on Stafford for a lot of great advertising for Casella Waste,” said Mark DiMauro, Sr., Division Manager for Casella Waste in Connecticut. “We couldn’t be more excited to get involved with sponsoring the Open 80 race in June and we’re going to be a contingency sponsor again. Sponsoring a race seemed like the next logical thing for us to do. We’re invested in the track, the Arute family is an awesome family, and the Stafford facility is awesome. I’ve been to some other modified races and when you come through the gate to Stafford Speedway, you can see it’s a first class facility with the pit area and the track itself. What better track for us to partner up with than Stafford.”

The Casella Open 80 and the weekly contingency bonus won’t be the only things that will carry sponsorship from Casella Waste in 2023. Casella Waste is currently in the process of finalizing sponsorship with two SK Modified® teams and they will also help support several open modified teams when they come to Stafford during the season.

“We’re also going to offer some support for a few of the open modified teams as well as two SK Modified® teams,” continued DiMauro. “We’ve been happy with everything at Stafford. We’ve had people calling us from the Stafford area and we’ve picked up some new accounts through racing. Being on board with racing is definitely helping us to get our name out there and it’s been a great benefit for us partnering with Stafford. We’re looking forward to coming back to the track for another season of exciting action.”

The 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® kicks off on Saturday, April 29, and will consist of two 40-lap NAPA Duel qualifying races for the Open Modified division. The 40-lap races will each pay $3,500 to win and will set the field for Sunday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The American Canadian Tour (ACT) will also make their return to Stafford Speedway on April 29th with a 75-lap feature with over 40 cars expected for the race. Limited Late Model, Street Stock, and Vintage All-Star divisions will complete Saturday’s racing program.

Order 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler® Tickets

Sunday, April 30th will play host to the $20,000 to win 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Filling out Sunday’s racing card will be qualifying and feature racing for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model divisions along with last chance qualifiers for the Spring Sizzler®.

Stafford Speedway PR