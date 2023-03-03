Confluence Festival Returns for a Second Year Featuring Award-Winning Dierks Bentley as Headliner

The Confluence Festival returns in 2023 with 14-time Grammy-nominated Dierks Bentley as headliner. The veteran artist, with more than 18 chart-topping singles and countless award nominations, will be joining local, regional and national acts at the music which will be held June 2-4. The performance will be Dierks’ only St. Louis stop on his upcoming Gravel and Gold tour.

The thousands of fans projected to attend the festival will be entertained at every turn throughout the event weekend. Dierks will provide the entertainment on Sunday, June 4. Ticket buyers will receive access to the Dierks Bentley performance, in addition to access to the other music stages throughout WWT Raceway. Included with the ticket is access to a variety of food and beverage vendors, interactive entertainment displays, a STEM education showcase, display cars, interviews with area sports legends and a seat for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series event. Festival ticket upgrade packages include front of stage/fan zone access as well as a gold package that includes premium viewing access, preferred parking and other exclusive perks. Adult Sunday ticket packages begin at only $67.

“We had an amazing inaugural season in 2022 and this year’s NASCAR weekend will be even more exciting as the Confluence Festival grows and delivers more world-class entertainment – it’s a big part of a big weekend for our region,” said Curtis Francois, Owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “Collectively, with our incredible partners World Wide Technology, we have developed a phenomenal wrap-around festival that helps our race stand out among the others throughout the season.”

Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community is a showcase of innovation, talent and live entertainment and represents the region’s communities coming together in welcoming NASCAR, the No. 1 form of motorsports in the U.S, to World Wide Technology Raceway.

“The festival offers us a tremendous opportunity to showcase regional talent alongside national artists like Dierks Bentley as we welcome music and NASCAR fans from across the country,” said Kwofe Coleman, President and CEO of the Muny, producer of the Confluence Festival.

Tickets sales for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race can be found online.

WWTR PR