Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. Extends Partnership with Phoenix Raceway Through 2025

Phoenix Raceway today announced that Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co., the official malt beverage of Phoenix Raceway, is extending its relationship with the premier sports and entertainment facility for an additional three years through 2025.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue growing our relationship with such a well-known and relevant brand like Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co.,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “The work they’ve done to engage our fans in both innovative and familiar ways sets them apart. We look forward to growing alongside them.”

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. has worked hand-in-hand with Phoenix Raceway since beginning their relationship in 2020. Since then, through creative activations and brand presence such as the “Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand” inside the FanShield Infield Experience, the brand has become a mainstay for race fans.

“We are very excited to be a part of such an iconic venue that hosts the biggest race of the year,” said Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. Arizona State Manager Taylor Braun. “Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. is proud to be a part of the Phoenix Raceway family, which has supported us very well throughout our 3+ years of partnership.”

Since selling their first case of hard lemonade on April 1, 1999, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. has worked to produce a line of products and beverages that are unique, memorable and inimitable. Now more than 20 years later, with a new zero-sugar line set to launch in the spring, the company has become global with a presence in more than 20 different countries.

Fans can experience what Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. has to offer at Phoenix Raceway once again March 10-12, when the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series return to the Valley. Tickets for the United Rentals Work United 500, the United Rentals 200 and the General Tire 150 can be purchased at www.phoenixraceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR