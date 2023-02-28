Speedway Motorsports Promotes Skrabalak and Christofferson to Corporate Positions Supporting Consumer Sales and Operations

In keeping with the company’s commitment to elevating dedicated and effective leaders from within, Speedway Motorsports officials announced today the promotion of four industry veterans within the company’s ticket sales team.

Nick Skrabalak has been promoted to vice president of consumer sales for Speedway Motorsports. Jason Christofferson has been promoted to vice president of consumer operations for Speedway Motorsports. Landon Owen has been promoted to vice president of consumer sales for Bristol Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while Kacy Harmon has been promoted to the same role for Nashville Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway.

Nick Skrabalak, Vice President of Consumer Sales, Speedway Motorsports

In his new role, Skrabalak will be responsible for providing executive leadership and direction of the company’s consumer sales efforts for admissions, camping, hospitality, parking and value-added inventory across all 11 Speedway Motorsports’ properties.

“Nick is a proven leader at Speedway Motorsports who is known for exceeding expectations and key performance indicators while embracing our corporate principles and values of putting fans first,” said Speedway Motorsports Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy Geoff Ulrich.

“We are extremely excited about how Nick’s new role will help our teams across the country collaborate on best practices to further improve the fan experience and measure our sales and retention efforts.”

A 13-year ticket sales veteran at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Skrabalak managed sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, PGA Tour and Charlotte Hornets before joining CMS in 2010. He led ticket sales efforts at Charlotte, most recently as vice president of consumer sales, and added managerial responsibilities during the past three years at Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Jason Christofferson, Vice President of Consumer Operations for Speedway Motorsports

A longtime Charlotte Motor Speedway Vice President of Ticket System Operations, Christofferson has been promoted to the role of vice president of consumer operations for Speedway Motorsports, where he will be responsible for providing executive leadership and direction of the company’s consumer operations efforts relating to all consumer products and technology platforms across all Speedway Motorsports’ properties.

“Jason is a seasoned operations veteran with more than 15 years of experience in event ticketing operations,” said Jason Bowling, senior vice president of ticketing and marketing for Speedway Motorsports. “Jason joining the Speedway Motorsports team will help implement standard best practices which will provide our fans a best in class experience from purchase through the actual event.”

After earning a degree in Sports Management from St. Ambrose University in 2004, Christofferson worked in ticketing for the University of Iowa, Iowa Speedway and Live Nation Entertainment before joining the Charlotte Motor Speedway ticket office in 2014.

Landon Owen and Kacy Harmon, Regional Vice Presidents of Consumer Sales

Speedway Motorsports officials also announced promotions for ticket sales executives Landon Owen and Kacy Harmon. Bristol Motor Speedway Senior Director of Ticket Sales and Service Landon Owen has been promoted to vice president of consumer sales for Bristol Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. An 11-year veteran at BMS, Owen previously held ticket sales positions at the professional sports level with the New York Mets and collegiately with Rutgers University, Virginia Tech and Marshall University.

Kacy Harmon, senior director of ticket sales for Nashville Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway, joined the company in January of 2022 and has been promoted to vice president of consumer sales for the two tracks. Harmon’s previous ticketing experience included managerial positions with the Wells Fargo Championship, Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Union.

SMLLC PR