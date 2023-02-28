The 6th annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube marks new milestones for Pennzoil at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 6th annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) marks the beginning of a new era following a multi-year extension of the event between Pennzoil and LVMS announced in late 2022. Pennzoil is eager to bring fans, both longstanding and newcomers, in on the action for the 1.5-mile speedway’s spring race as the brand celebrates their 110th anniversary. NASCAR drivers will start their engines at the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5th at 12:30 PM PST, and the race will be broadcast live on FOX.



“The Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an opportunity to build on our NASCAR heritage and continue to foster relationships with some of the best in the motorsports industry,” said Bree Sandlin, Vice President, Shell Lubricants North America Marketing. “The synergies from Speedway Motorsports Incorporated, Team Penske and the passionate support from NASCAR and their fans has been key to the success of this event.”



Back by popular demand, the fan-favorite Pennzoil Proving Grounds will be jampacked with activations throughout race weekend, including:

Powered by Pennzoil Vehicle Display: Check out special vehicles including the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Car, Chelsea DeNofa’s Ford Drift Show Car, and Mitchell Stapleton’s Monte Carlo.

Influencer Meet & Greets: Scheduled autograph sessions with Mitchell Stapleton, Alex Taylor, and Estevan Caballero to be announced.

Michael’s Motor Alley Podcast: Have questions about Pennzoil motor oils or are a fan of the Pennzoil podcast, Michael’s Motor Alley ? Wave down the podcast host, Michael Thomas, who will be on site for all the action.

Interactive Fun: Capture memories in a photo booth, put your skills to the test with some games, and spin the prize wheel for a chance to win big.

Pennzoil’s Perfect Pour: Enjoy complimentary coffee to keep you invigorated throughout the race weekend.



The race weekend will also see the crowning of a winner in the Screen to Speed powered by Pennzoil competition, a sim racing digital tournament for female racers. On Saturday, March 4th, the 20 finalists will meet in Las Vegas for an in-person battle. The winner, which will be announced on Monday, March 6th, will take home $15,000 cash and a racing simulator, as well as the opportunity to experience a real-life track event with the KellyMoss Porsche race team.



Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang and two-time Pennzoil 400 winner, will return to the site of a key victory that helped springboard him to his second NCS Championship. Logano, by later winning the fall race at LVMS, inserted himself into the 2022 NASCAR Championship 4 and gave his Team Penske race team a critical advantage to prepare for the Championship Race in Phoenix. Joey would go on to win the season’s final event to earn his second NCS title. On the track, Logano will be sporting the Pennzoil primary paint scheme, while teammate Ryan Blaney takes the track in his No. 12 Next Generation Ford Mustang showcasing a Pennzoil co-primary paint scheme.



Since 1913, Pennzoil has crafted innovative formulas to help prolong engine life and promote top performance, much of which can be attributed to technical partnerships like those with Team Penske. Pennzoil takes pride that Team Penske drivers will have the cutting-edge technology and power of Pennzoil Synthetics running through their engine as the green flag waves to kick off the Pennzoil 400. Pennzoil works hand-in-hand with Team Penske to develop premium motor oil formulations built tough enough for the track and test them under demanding race conditions as a laboratory for tomorrow’s road cars.



“As an industry leader, Jiffy Lube is thrilled to team up with Pennzoil to present this exciting NASCAR Cup Series race,” said Sara Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. “The tie-in to an event where every second counts is a great opportunity to showcase what Jiffy Lube delivers every day – fast, quality vehicle maintenance services to keep customers’ vehicles running smoothly, whether it’s on the road or on the track.”



At the end of 2022, leaders from Pennzoil and Speedway Motorsports Incorporated, owner and operator of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, announced a long-term continuation of the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NCS race at LVMS, a testament to how synonymous Pennzoil has become with the spring NASCAR weekend. The relationship with SMI provides Pennzoil the opportunity to build long-lasting relationships within the motorsports industry, with customers, and with some of the most loyal fans in all of sports – NASCAR fans.



“This will mark the sixth year with Pennzoil and Jiffy Lube as entitlement partners on this event,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “During that time, this has proven to be one of the best partnerships in motorsports. Pennzoil’s relationship with all forms of motorsports is second to none, and we’re honored to carry the Pennzoil name on our event for many years to come.”



For more information about technical relationships between Pennzoil and motorsports teams, visit www.Pennzoil.com/en_us/ performance . To stay up-to-date on the latest activities, be sure to ‘like’ the official Pennzoil Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/Pennzoil) and follow @Pennzoil on Twitter (www.twitter.com/Pennzoil) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/Pennzoil) using #Pennzoil400.

LVMS PR