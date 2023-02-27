Lenhart Among Participants Gearing Up for Sobo Drifts Powered by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, March 4 at South Boston Speedway

Lucas Lenhart became interested in the sport of drifting years ago as a youngster. Today, the Clarksville, Virginia resident is an active participant.



“I’ve been interested in drifting pretty much since the movie Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift came out back in 2006,” Lenhart explained. “I finally got to a point in my life where I am financially stable enough and have the time to do it.”



Lenhart will be among the participants when South Boston Speedway hosts its first spectator event of the 2023 season, SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire, on Saturday, March 4.



Drifting will begin at 11 a.m.



The SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, March 4 will be the third open-to-the-public drifting event to be held at the speedway. Two drifting events were held at the speedway last year, one in March and the other in October.



Lenhart, who is entering his fourth year of drifting, wheels a 1999 BMW 328i sedan. He participated in both of last year’s open drifting events at South Boston Speedway and is looking forward to the March 4 event.



“We know drifting has been around for years, but it’s still kind of new to this area,” Lenhart pointed out. “I’m looking forward to it. We’re getting out there to have some fun, get more people interested in the sport, having the kids out there and giving them an opportunity to experience something new. This is something I think South Boston Speedway can continue to grow.”



Lenhart said the fun factor for participants took a big leap forward when speedway officials and event organizers made the move last October to include portions of the oval track into the design of the course.



“Personally, it changed my experience 100 percent,” Lenhart remarked. “I thoroughly enjoyed that layout. It was completely night and day different. You got more track time and more seat time per lap. I felt more involved with the crowd. We were right there in turn three where most of the spectators were sitting. We were able to see their reactions before we started to drift. I was happy to see such a big improvement in one event.”



One of things that makes the sport of drifting enjoyable for Lenhart is there is not an intense level of competition.



“I like this because I don’t have to come out and act like I have to prove something to somebody,” he explained. “I can go out there, be myself, have some fun and burn some rubber with some of the boys.”



The event day schedule for the Saturday, March 4 SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire at South Boston Speedway has pit gates opening at 9 a.m. A drivers meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Spectator gates will open at 10:45 a.m. and drifting will begin at 11 a.m.



The first drifting session will run from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. After a break, drifting will resume at 2 p.m., with the event ending at 6 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults with children ages 12 & under admitted free. Tickets will be sold only on the day of the event.



Spectators will enter the event using either the Turn 4 ticket gate or the backstretch ticket gate. Persons attending the event may view the event from the speedway’s trackside tailgating areas and the lawn chair seating area in turns three and four. Individuals are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, as the frontstretch grandstand area will be closed.

Refreshments will be available at the Turn 3 concession stand.



Driver pit passes as well as pit passes for crew members, non-drivers, and infield spectators can be purchased in advance using the Pit Pay app or purchased on the day of the event. Anyone can buy a pit pass.



The latest news and information about the SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire event as well as updated news and information about all of the speedway’s 2023 season events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels.

SBS PR