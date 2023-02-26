VP Racing Fuels Sponsoring Grandview Speedway Opener, Points Start April 1 With Nascar Sanction, Track to Cover Cost of Temp License

Grandview Speedway ispleased to announce that VP Racing Fuels will continue to sponsor the season opening Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for the sixth consecutive year.

Since the very first Bruce Rogers Memorial race in 2018, VP Racing Fuels has been proud to sponsor and support the season opening race event, dedicated to remember and honor the longtime owner and Promoter of Grandview Speedway, Bruce Rogers, who passed away in 2017 after running Grandview Speedway with his family for over 50 years before his passing.

The first race of a brand-new season is always one of the most anticipated race events of each year, so when the green flag drops on Saturday night April 1 at Grandview Speedway, it will begin the 61st consecutive season of stock car racing at the one-third-of-a-mile high banked clay raceway, all under the direction of the founding Rogers family.

VP Racing Fuels has all your best performance products in one place. VP Racing offers a wide line of over 80 race-proven fuels, lubricants & engine oils, gear oils, coolants, additives, diesel care, small engine fuels and cleaners for your racecar, bike, or truck! VP Racing is involved in all types of motorsports all over the world. Further information is available on their website at http://VPRacingFuels.com/ or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Since the creation of the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, the intention of the race event was to accomplish several different objectives. First and foremost to salute and honor the man who took his father’s dream of a family owned racetrack, and with his family working for five decades, build it into a nationally known speedway. Another objective was to create a big time race that drivers would support, and in turn the fans would enjoy seeing, just like the competitive programs that fans have become accustomed to seeing at Grandview Speedway.

Since the very first race, the payoff has been outstanding for the drivers, front to back, including the unbelievable $1000 to qualify and take the green flag in the main event for just 50-laps of racing on the one-third-of-a-mile speedway. This was designed to give a good payoff to all drivers in the feature, but also make it a great night for some of the smaller race teams that don’t always get a chance to finish in the top five.

The VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker is open to both Big and Small Block Modified competitors. The race will be run over the distance of 50-laps, paying a cool $7500 to win. Not only will the winner be rewarded handsomely, but the race will pay $1000 to take the green flag in the main event. The feature race winner will also receive a guaranteed starting spot in the September 16 Freedom 76.

Grandview Speedway management is announcing a few new changes for the annual championship event. New for this season, the Opening Night program will now be sanctioned by NASCAR, and will be the first point race of the new campaign for both the Modified and Sportsman divisions toward both the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championships.

As was announced earlier, only the driver is required to hold a NASCAR license for competition during the season, with owners and crew members having the option to enter the pits as members or pay a non-member fee. Management does encourage purchasing the NASCAR license for the additional insurance coverage.

For the Bruce Rogers Memorial event, all drivers are welcome to compete as in years past, and if any driver is not a track regular, the Speedway will cover the cost of the $25 temporary NASCAR driver license for this one night of competition.

The feature event will qualify 24 cars to start. There will be no provisional or guaranteed starters added of any kind. Heat races will be lined up by a straight draw, consolation qualifiers will follow to set the field for the 50-lap championship feature.

There is no entry fee for this special event, however drivers are encouraged to pre-enter by calling or texting 484.256.4375, providing the driver’s name, contact information and phone number. Drivers are also reminded to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to print and fill out a W-9 form and bring it with them to the track on Opening Night. The W-9 form must be provided to the pit office to be eligible for drivers to draw for heat race starting spots.

Information on car rules (tires and weights etc.) are listed for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Bruce Rogers Memorial tab.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will also begin their point season on the Opening Night program in a full show which includes qualifying events and a 25-lap feature race.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm, which will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April. Pit gates open at 1 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, with a mandatory drivers meeting also at 4 pm. followed by the drivers draw, then warm-ups at 5 pm.

Saturday, April 8 is set aside as a rain date if needed for the opener. However, if not needed, then it will be a two-division program for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner. The program will consist of qualifying races leading up to the 30-lap Modified and 25-lap Sportsman main events.

Speedway management would also like to let all race teams that compete at Grandview know that our American Racer tire shipment has arrived. At this time tires are available at BFP Specialty in Bethel, Pa. They will also be available at the track on practice day March 25th. We will be making arrangements, and announce the days and times for tire sales at the Bechtelsville location.

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway in 2023, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media application and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2023. Applications that have already been received, will be processed and approved applicants will be notified by email of confirmation by the beginning of March.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR