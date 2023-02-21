Schedule Set for 68th Season of Racing at Spencer Speedway

The 68th season of stock car racing action at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., is set to roll for the 2023 season.

Once again Race of Champions management has put a program in place which has enabled the Series to lease the facility. The agreement dates back to 2019 and will be the fourth consecutive season of doing so following the season that never took place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Race of Champions Modified Series will pay three visits to the popular 1/2-mile located just east of the city of Rochester. On Friday, June 9, the series will take part in a 40-lap $4,000-to-win sprint race. On Friday, August 4, the Series will play a race in a 50-lap $5,000-to-win event and of course the Maynard Troyer Classic IV, will take place on Friday, September 1, with the Modifieds running 60-laps. Even the extended purse races require the competitors to only purchase one-set of tires for each event.

The ultra-competitive Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will visit the track on four occasions. Friday, June 23; Friday; July 21; Friday, August 18 and as a part of the Maynard Troyer Classic on September 1.

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will pay four visits to the track on Friday, June 9; Friday, July 21; Friday, August 4 and Friday, August 18.

The action at Spencer Speedway will be presented by Wilbert’s U-Pull It and Whittaker Ford this season. Wilbert’s U-Pull It will also be the title sponsor for the Four Cylinder and Super Six divisions. The Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six division will appear at all six races during the 2023 season.

Wilbert’s, a familiar name in Western and Central New York, was founded by Arthur Wilbert in 1952. Arthur became the patriarch for one of the largest and most modern automotive recycling facilities in New York. From humble beginnings as a one-man collision shop, Wilbert’s has grown from a single facility offering only Buick parts to four facilities offering a full range of recycled domestic and import auto and light truck parts built where Cars and Car Service developed into a family passion, as well as a Christmas Tree Farm which has been passed down through generations. Today Art Wilbert’s sons maintain the business and the family customer service tradition built around the Wilbert name, while their facilities dot the landscape on Route 104, East of Rochester, along with a Wilbert’s U-Pull It location in Bath, N.Y., and their most recent acquisition in Elma, N.Y., offering customers a variety of automotive services, superior customer service and quality tested recycled parts at reasonable prices, including the unique option of U-Pull It, where customers have the ability to save and get the specific parts they need.

Whittaker Ford will once again present the “F-50” 50-lap $5,000-to-win Modified Series race on Friday, August 4.

Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux and Whittaker Ford, has proudly been serving the Central New York region with new and top-quality premium used vehicles. Any Whittaker dealership offers specialized customer service and selection for vehicles bringing a unique touch to every transaction. Customers deserve the best and the team at all of the Whittaker family of dealerships will provide customers with a variety of services that work for them. When you’re looking for a new vehicle, visit Whittaker Ford in Williamson, N.Y.

The Spencer Speedway presented by Wilbert’s U-Pull It and Whittaker Ford schedule for the 2023 season is;

Friday, June 9 – Race of Champions Modified Series; Race of Champions Super Stock Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders; Wilbert’s U-Pull it Super Six Series; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, June 23 – Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Late Model Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders; Wilbert’s U-Pull it Super Six Series; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, July 21 – Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Super Stock Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders; Wilbert’s U-Pull it Super Six Series; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, August 4 – Whittaker Ford “F-50” $5,000-to-win Race of Champions Modified Series; Race of Champions Super Stocks; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, August 18 – Race of Champions Sportsman Modifieds; Race of Champions Super Stocks; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders / Race of Champions Four Cylinder Dash Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, September 1 – Maynard Troye Classic II Race of Champion Modified Series; Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series

Ticketing information for all events will be released in the near future for all Spencer Speedway events, with discounted advance tickets going on sale soon.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2022 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

