Dierks Bentley to Perform Pre-Race Concert for NASCAR All-Star Race

One of country music’s best-known performers, Dierks Bentley, is set to thrill race fans at the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The platinum-selling recording artist will perform on a festival-style stage at 2:30 p.m., adding even more excitement to one of the most hotly anticipated race weekends in recent memory.

Following the release of his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD, available Feb. 24, Bentley will perform for North Wilkesboro’s capacity crowd with a one-hour set including fan-favorite hits and new music like his current Top 10 and climbing single, “Gold.”

A full All-Star Race weekend schedule will be revealed at a later date.

TICKETS:

A limited number of All-Star weekend (Friday/Saturday/Sunday) ticket packages including Sunday’s Dierks Bentley All-Star pre-race concert will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET. A limited number of single-day tickets for the May 19 All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil Company – featuring NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series practice sessions and concerts with Midland and Chase Rice – will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 22, and a limited number of grandstand tickets will also be available for Saturday, May 20, which features the Tyson 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in addition to NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race qualifying.

MORE INFO:

