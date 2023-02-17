Wild West Super Series Brings Super Late Model Racing to All American Speedway

The All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. will be anchored by a new division full of high-speed excitement in 2023 with the Wild West Super Series presented by JM Environmental. The NASCAR-sanctioned Super Late Model division will compete on five occasions for a lucrative purse in 100-lap features. It will be sanctioned as the Div. 2 under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.



Its rules package is open to numerous different engine and chassis packages. Action begins for the Wild West Super Series on April 29th with additional races on May 13th, June 24th, September 9th, and September 30th. Marquee race dates include racing during the season opener, the Placer County Fair in June, and as part of the annual NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West NAPA 150 in September.



Many past champions and race winners of regional Late Model and Super Late Model racing have announced intentions to battle in the Wild West division. Racers will compete for $3,000 to win and $400 to start throughout the season. Pre-entry forms and rules are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Drivers must also register their car number and contact information on the website, along with carrying a valid NASCAR Charger License to participate.



Races in the Wild West Super Series will be televised live on FloRacing.



Qualifying will take place on sticker American Racer EC84 tires and drivers will be required to utilize the high line during time trials. Dash races are also planned.



The 100-lap feature will include a competition caution after 27 consecutive green flag laps to promote close racing. The first three laps under caution will count.



Wild West Super Series joins an exciting lineup of racing @the Grounds in Roseville for the 69th season of stock car competition. NASCAR Modifieds will be the Div. 1 class, competing for local, state, regional, and national points. Pro Late Models, Super Stocks and F4s will also race under the NASCAR banner. Jr. Late Models return with the fastest drivers ages 10-16 in the west. Also scheduled are four rounds of the popular Trailer Bash. Legends Tour Series invades Roseville for two dates while the NCMA Sprint Cars make their highly anticipated return on May 20. The season ends with the popular tradition of the Monster Truck Bash.



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



April 29 NASCAR SEASON OPENER – Wild West Super Series Late Models, Modified Twin Features, Super Stocks, F4s, Trailer Bash



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - Wild West Super Series Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SPRING SMASH - Modified Twin Features, Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – Wild West Super Series Late Models, Modifieds, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - Wild West Super Series Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, Wild West Super Series Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

