Karen Davis Joins Sonoma Raceway as New VP of Marketing and Events

Sports Marketing Executive Karen Davis has been named Vice President, Marketing and Events at Sonoma Raceway as the track powers into its 25th season.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at Sonoma Raceway as it rounds out my professional experience in motorsports marketing with the view of the promoter,” said Davis.

Davis joins Sonoma Raceway after a role at DoorDash as Senior Manager, Partnership Marketing where she managed sponsor activation relationships with NASCAR, and operations of team and driver marketing efforts. For 20 years prior, Davis worked in strategic partnership and marketing management in and around the NASCAR racing series. She was Senior Director, Partnership Marketing at Stewart-Haas Racing, and prior to that was Senior Manager at NASCAR where she oversaw partnerships with Fortune 500 companies managing large-scale VIP events for top brands such as NASCAR, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Sprint Nextel and Winston.

“We are excited to welcome Karen to our team and know that her layered motorsports marketing experience brings a unique perspective that will be relevant to every area of our track,” said Jill Gregory, executive vice president and general manager at Sonoma Raceway. “Karen’s accomplishments in the vast landscape of NASCAR as well as her hospitality experience and local knowledge will help drive our efforts to be The Premier Motorsports Entertainment Destination.”

Davis, an East Bend, NC native is a graduate of Wake Forest University where she played Division I Women’s Basketball all four years.

