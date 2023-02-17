Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Series Preps for 2023; Pioneer Pole Buildings First Time Modified Feature Winners Bonus Returns to Thunder

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at the Grandview Speedway is pleased to announce the return of the Pioneer Pole Buildings first time Modified feature winners bonus. Pioneer Pole Buildings located on PA 183 in Schuylkill Haven, PA will again post a $2,000 bonus to any first time ever Thunder on the Hill 30 lap Modified feature winner. That will make the win worth $5,000 to win for just thirty laps. This will be a great memory maker for a drivers first time win.

Pioneer Pole Buildings sponsored this program in 2022 and it was the young and talented Alex Yankowski who was the first to collect the bonus and a $5,000 payday for his first ever Thunder win. Yankowski was driving the Rich Stankiewicz modified enroute to this big victory.

It was Yankowski who pulled off the accomplishment but others have come close as well. Tim Buckwalter was a near PPB First Time Bonus Award winner and other drivers coming so close where Ryan Krachun and Matt Stangle.

Looking to the June 13 and June 27 30 lap modified events on the Thunder Series schedule, Buckwalter, Krachun and Stangle could again be in the hunt for the bonus along with Dylan Swinehart, Louden Reimert, Mike Lisowski, John Willman, Craig Whitmoyer and Brett Gilmore to name a few.

Pioneer Pole Buildings will be involved in several other promotions with Thunder on the Hill and additional details will follow. For more information on Pioneer Pole Buildings please visit their website at: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series has a powerful line up of special events and it all kicks off on Sunday, May 28 with the second running of the Modified “Balls to the Wall” 50, a unique, wild and crazy Invert Race. During the 50 lap feature, the field will slow on lap 20 and again on lap 35 when the leader will earn $1,500 for each segment. The top four cars will invert then go after the $5,000 check to win the feature. There will be a special payoff to all drivers running in the top ten on lap 20 and 35 in addition to the base payoff. Last year, Craig Von Dohren won the “Balls to the Wall” 50 with Duane Howard and Kevin Hirthler leading the segments. The 602 Sportsman will be on the program as well. Race time is set for 7:30 PM.

The AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints National Tour will invade Grandview with the running of the Eastern Storm on Tuesday night, June 13. The USAC Sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic that will pay $6,000 to the winner. This show is always a popular event for the fans and if you have never seen non-wing 410 sprint cars on the Hill, you need to be sure to catch this one. You’ll see slide jobs, some wheel banging and a bounce or two off that outside boiler plate wall that makes this show so exciting. The 358 Modifieds will be on this popular program with qualifying heats leading up to the 30 lap feature event. Gates will open at 5 PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM.

The Thunder Series continues on Tuesday night, June 27 when HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night will present the Hodnett Cup in the Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week Series. The 410 Sprints will go 35 laps with a $10,000 payday to the winner. This event will also include the 358 Modifieds in this summer night popular double-header with gates opening at 5 PM and race time set for 7:30 PM.

Without a doubt, all eyes are on the Tuesday night, July 25 Thunder event when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA proudly present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints.

For the seventh consecutive season we are proud to welcome back Levan Machine & Truck Equipment who will present this first-time presentation of the Hight Limits Sprint Series. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service machine and truck shop as well as a custom fabrication shop and you may learn more by visiting their web site at www.levanmachine.com.

Also onboard for the Thunder on the Hill and the High Limit Sprint Series event is Rich Mar Florist of Allentown, PA. Rich Mar Florist is an award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company. They operate with the intent of giving back to the community and created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

"It is with great pleasure that we can help bring Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet's High Limit Series home to the Lehigh Valley Area! Kyle has been a huge part of our on track success and growth in Motorsports and my family, staff and I can not be more excited to see him back in our brand colors and be a part of his growing grass roots series. It is going to be a great night at Grandview in July!” - Jonathan Morrissey Co-Owner Rich Mar Florist. Give them a call at 610-437-5588 or visit their website at: www.richmarflorist.com

The High Limit 410 Sprints will showcase this stand-alone program on Grandview Speedway’s high-banked one-third mile oval with gates opening at 5 PM and race time set for 7:30 PM. The show will open with time trials followed by a series of qualifying events all leading up to the 40 lap main event that will pay a hefty $23,023 to the winner. This is the richest payoff in the thirty-four year history of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. The total purse is in excess of $80,000. Advance ticket information will be available shortly. In the event of bad weather, Wednesday night, July 26 will be the rain date.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

Modified Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A Unique, Wild & Crazy Invert Race for the Modifieds”

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

