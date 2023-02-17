Greg Walter Named Chairman of the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Motorsports Association

The North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA) announced today that Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter has been named chairman of the NMCA Board of Directors.

Walter will step into the role previously held by Greg Fornelli, president of Stock Car Steel & Aluminum/SRI. A longtime industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in motorsports, Hendrick Motorsports Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Scott Lampe will serve as the board’s vice chair.

During his three-year term, Walter will lead the NCMA in its mission to promote and protect the motorsports industry in North Carolina, build connections between key stakeholders and foster strong relationships to help provide legislative and regulatory representation at both the state and local levels.

“With over 25 years of experience in the motorsports industry, Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization,” said David Miller, executive director of the NCMA. “His leadership and relationships across both the motorsports industry and in Raleigh will be invaluable as we continue to foster the growth of motorsports across the state.”

Walter’s career is deeply rooted in the racing industry, having joined Speedway Motorsports in 1999 as vice president of sales for Atlanta Motor Speedway. He was promoted to the national sales team in 2014, before moving the Charlotte in 2016 to serve as executive vice president at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He added the title of Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager in 2018.

Before joining Speedway Motorsports, Walter graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and began his career in sports with companies like Raycom Sports, Capitol Broadcasting and ESPN.

The NCMA was created to serve as a voice for the North Carolina racing industry. An NCMA-commissioned study by UNC Charlotte study estimates that motorsports drives nearly $6 billion in statewide economic impact annually. As part of its core mission, the NCMA reaches out to businesses large and small to become members and fosters collaborative efforts to keep the business of motorsports strong across the state.

“Throughout my career in the sports and entertainment industry, one constant has been the importance of relationships and connections,” Walter said. “That’s what NCMA does. It brings together stakeholders from across the motorsports spectrum to work toward common goals. I’m excited to lead that effort as motorsports continue to be a major economic and cultural driver in North Carolina.”

CMS PR