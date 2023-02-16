New Verizon Wi-Fi Connectivity to Upgrade Fan Experience at Daytona International Speedway

In advance of the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway announced new Wi-Fi connectivity, provided by Verizon, will be available to fans while in their seats at the World Center of Racing, allowing their mobile devices to work as efficiently and quickly as the cars on the track.

The Verizon wireless internet at The World Center of Racing will be free to all guests, just in time for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. The Wi-Fi connectivity is available at the gates, in the concourses, suites, clubs, tower roof and across the entire mile-long grandstands, listed under the name #Daytona_GuestWifi.

“The new Verizon Wi-Fi option is a fantastic addition for our fans here at Daytona,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It’s a great way for our guests to capture and share their memories at this year’s sold-out DAYTONA 500 with friends and family, and to stay connected on all things racing while at the track.”

The deployment at Daytona International Speedway builds off the existing partnership between Verizon and NASCAR, with Verizon serving as the Official Wireless Telecommunications and 5G Mobility Partner of NASCAR. Currently, through the partnership, Talladega Superspeedway, Richmond Raceway, Darlington Raceway, and Martinsville Speedway have Wi-Fi enabled options for fans at the venue with seven more NASCAR-owned racetracks including Daytona International Speedway to come.

Those new installations are part of a recent initiative, in which 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks will be provided with Verizon Wi-Fi for their guests, including Daytona International Speedway. Fans will now have more reliable internet to research their favorite drivers and teams, share photos and videos, and connect with their friends and family, all while watching The Great American Race.

“Best-in-class connectivity is critical for organizations ranging from the Fortune 500 to some of the world’s largest venues,” said Massimo Peselli, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business. “Redefining the on-site fan experience continues to be one of the most transformative use cases of our network and we are excited to partner with Daytona International Speedway and Extreme Networks to support one of the world’s biggest sporting events.”

To execute a deployment of this scale, Verizon undertook a 12-month project installing more than 450,000 feet of cabling to meet the needs of a venue as dense as the Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR’s racetracks are some of the largest sports venues based on fan capacity. Knowing that large scale of the deployment at Daytona International Speedway, Verizon tapped Extreme Networks, the official technology partner of NASCAR, to utilize their hardware – nearly 2,100 Extreme access points (APs), making it one of the largest U.S. venues with outdoor Wi-Fi.

Fans can document their entire week of excitement with ease and send all their captured content to their friends and family at home, with the brand-new Verizon Wireless internet connectivity available at the World Center of Racing.

The incredible racing action at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth begins with NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Presented by Busch Light on Wednesday, Feb. 15, followed by Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels. These two days of action will set the field for Sunday’s DAYTONA 500.

Friday, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Daytona in the Next Era Energy 250, and Saturday’s events include the ARCA Menards Series Race, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300. The racing festivities come to a close on Sunday, Feb. 19, with the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series season opener – the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500.

Fans are encouraged to reserve their place in history during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth by logging onto DAYTONA500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Additionally, fans can buy or sell reserved seats for the DAYTONA 500 by visiting SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR.

