Bo’s Hydraulics and Equipment Rental Named an Official Partner of South Boston Speedway

Bo’s Hydraulics and Equipment Rentals of South Boston, Virginia is partnering with South Boston Speedway as the Official Equipment Rental Service of South Boston Speedway.



As Official Equipment Rental Service of South Boston Speedway, Bo’s Hydraulics and Equipment Rentals. is providing needed equipment to South Boston Speedway for the speedway’s maintenance needs and to assist with event management needs.



“Our team at Bo’s Hydraulics is thrilled to partner with South Boston Speedway as the track’s Official Equipment Rental Service, remarked Lane Thomason, president of Bo’s Hydraulics, Inc. “Our customers look to us to provide quality equipment and parts to meet a wide range of needs and to provide timely repair service and equipment maintenance. We look forward to working with South Boston Speedway during the 2023 season as the speedway brings the best in NASCAR short track racing to our community.”



South Boston Speedway Director of Operations Jeff Bomar said having Bo’s Hydraulics, Inc. partnering with the speedway is a big benefit regarding moving speedway projects along.



“Bo’s Hydraulics and Equipment Rentals and South Boston Speedway have done business for years and we’re excited to have them on board as an official partner moving forward,” said Bomar. “Bo’s has been and will continue to be a large part of the maintenance projects and upkeep here at the speedway.”



Bo’s Hydraulics and Equipment Rentals has been in business in Halifax County, Virginia for over half a century. The firm has comprehensive parts, service, and equipment rentals departments. Its service department includes a full-service machine shop, hydraulics shop and tool shop.



Additional information about Bo’s and its services can be found on its website, BosHydraulics.com.



South Boston Speedway’s first spectator event of the 2023 season is SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, March 4. Drifting is set to begin at 11 a.m.



The track’s annual pre-season test day is set for the following week, on Saturday, March 11.



South Boston Speedway’s first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing event, the Danville Toyota ’23 Opener, is set for Saturday afternoon, March 18. Twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stocks headline the season-opening event. In addition, twin 30-lap races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division will be held as part of the event.



A total of 13 racing events are currently on the 2023 South Boston Speedway schedule. Advance tickets for all 2023 racing events are on sale on the track’s website, southbostonspeedway.com. Tickets for the March 4 SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire event will be sold only at the gate on the day of the event.



News and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, on the South Boston Speedway Facebook page and through the track’s additional social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR