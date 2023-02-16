Fans To Celebrate Countdown to May at 100 Days Out Party at IMS

The countdown to the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge shifts into high gear Friday, Feb. 17 with a full day of celebration leading up to the 100 Days Out Fan Party at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

To start the day, Penske Entertainment and Cummins employees are partnering for a Morning of Service with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana in Indianapolis. Volunteers will pack meals for the community from 10-11:30 a.m. ET.

Before the 100 Days Out Fan Party, Roger Penske will unveil a commemorative four-time winner brick on the Yard of Bricks with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, with IMS President J. Douglas Boles serving as emcee of the ceremony.

Fans will celebrate the milestone of 100 days until “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” during an evening event, scheduled for 7-9:30 p.m., exactly 100 days from the Sunday, May 28, Race Day for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

This free fan celebration, which has reached full capacity with no admission available at the door, will feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver appearances and autograph sessions, Yard of Bricks photo opportunities and more. The 2023 Indy 500 marketing campaign video also will be premiered live for fans.

SEE: “This is May” Teaser Video

Created by Penske Entertainment Content, the 90-second extended spot, voiced by a legendary Hoosier hero, promotes the “This is May” campaign for this year’s race as fans celebrate the always epic and unique experiences that make May a tradition for many. The video is underscored by licensed track, “Pep Talk,” by American alternative rock and folk band, Judah & the Lion of Nashville, Tennessee.

The extended ad spot, which captures the spirit and essence of May at the Racing Capital of the World, will not only be showcased at the 100 Days Out Fan Party but also posted on IMS social channels, the IMS YouTube channel, and IMS.com shortly after it airs Friday evening, so fans can watch and share. Meanwhile, a 30-second version can be seen on local broadcast affiliates and cable television throughout Central Indiana.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, GMR Grand Prix and all Month of May activities.

IMS PR