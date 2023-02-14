T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment to Continue as Major Sponsor of Nascar Modified and Sportsman Divisions at Grandview, Bonus Money for Winners to Continue

Grandview Speedway, is proud to announce that T.P. Trailers and T.P. Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa. will be returning as a major sponsor to the one-third-mile high banked clay raceway for the 12th consecutive year.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment owned and operated by the Perkins family, feels that their business has gained great exposure through their relationship with Grandview Speedway, with the result being increased support for their business by the racers and fans.

Once again for the 2023 season, the 358 Modified and Sportsman divisions will be known as the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, and will be racing for bonus money on every one of the weekly Saturday night race programs provided by T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment.

Each week the T.P. Trailer Modified feature winner will get a $300 bonus, while the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman winner will receive a $200 bonus. This is all provided the winning car has the proper TP decals displayed on both sides of the car or no bonus money will be paid.

In addition to the weekly sponsorship of the two divisions, T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment will also have a night of sponsorship during the season, a billboard viewed by all in attendance at the track, plus weekly PA announcements.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment sells trailers and always has over 100 trailers in stock. Stop by and get the best trailer for you! They have trailers to haul your race car as well as trailers for cargo, freight, equipment, motorcycles, cars, ATV's, landscaping supplies and more.

Also ground containers are for sale or rent including 3 door storage containers or custom office and storage ground level units. T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment has a full array of trailers that can be customized to suit your needs.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment also repairs, inspects, installs, and customizes trucks and trailers. They provide DOT and PA state inspections, heavy duty truck welding and fabrication and computer diagnostic testing on engines and transmissions, wheel alignments and all general repairs.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment also sells and installs aluminum and steel truck-beds, truck bodies, lift gates and dump inserts. They also offer detachable truck body systems.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment also rents construction equipment like skid steers, backhoes, and mini-track loaders.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment also has you covered in winter storms, whether you are in the business of snow clearing, or looking to rent equipment. They have the parts, equipment, and service repair to keep you moving. They also sell many makes and models of snowplows, salt spreaders, pushers, and are open 24-hours during snow emergencies.

At T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment they not only have trailers you can purchase but trailers you can rent too. Whether you are moving, going on vacation, or sending a child off to college, they offer a variety of trailers to suit your needs. Contact the rental department at 800.255.0666 for availability.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment also does the tax and notary work at the time of your purchase, so you leave ready for the road!

If you visit them today, you will find a staff of knowledgeable people who will be ready to answer your questions and help you with all your truck and trailer needs. T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment is located at 703 West Ridge Pike, Limerick, Pa. 19468. The telephone number is 800.255.0666 or visit them on the web at www.tptrailersinc.com

The brand-new season of racing at Grandview Speedway will begin with an Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage doubleheader on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm. This will be followed by the annual free-to-the-public practice, open to all divisions, on Saturday March 25 starting at 12 Noon.

The following Saturday, April 1 will be the official 61st anniversary season opener, featuring the 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker 50 for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds plus a full show of Sportsman starting at 6 pm. This event is a non-point race and carries a rain date of April 8.

Drivers will draw for heat race starting spots, final qualifiers will come from consolation races, leading up to the championship feature run in honor of the late racetrack owner and promoter Bruce Rogers, who with his family, ran the speedway for over 50 years before his death in 2017.

Since the 1960's, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR