Community Can Climb for a Cause at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2

NASCAR fans can climb for a cause on Sunday, April 2, honoring the life and legacy of a Virginia first responder.

Today, Richmond Raceway announced the First Annual Lt. Brad Clark “Master the Mezz” Send It Challenge that will be held prior to the Toyota Owners 400. Participants will scale the steps to the top of the track’s towering Commonwealth Mezzanine before weaving their way through the grandstands.

By the time they are finished, participants will take approximately 1,100 steps in honor of fallen Hanover County firefighter Lt. Brad Clark, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2018.

“I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to this Virginia hero” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “Lt. Clark’s selfless sacrifice saved lives and reminded us of the dangers our first responders face in the field every day. This incredible event allows us to honor his sacrifice by raising funds for organizations making a difference in our communities.”

Up to 500 participants can take the “Master the Mezz” Send It Challenge for a low registration fee of $65. That fee includes a $25 ticket to Toyota Owners 400 and a $40 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. An unlimited number of spectator passes are available, beginning at $25.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, with the climb beginning at 7:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., participants are invited to a Post-Challenge Party that includes live entertainment, food and beverage for purchase and free giveaways.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit www.richmondraceway.com/ events/masterthemezz/.

NASCAR PR