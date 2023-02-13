Stafford Speedway Releases Trading Card for Weekly Racers

Stafford Speedway has released a 54-piece trading card set featuring drivers from Stafford’s 5 weekly racing divisions. Cards come in packs of 13 with 12 base and 1 foil card. The trading cards feature the top-10 finishers in the 2022 points standings in the SK Modified®, Late Model, Limited Late Model, SK Light Modified, and Street Stock divisions that have registered to compete in the 2023 season.

“We’ve always talked about how cool it would be to have trading cards for our weekly drivers,” explained Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute. “After the success of last year’s 50th Spring Sizzler® trading cards we thought it was a perfect time to work on the project. We’re hoping that the fans and drivers enjoy getting packs, completing sets, and getting cards signed by their favorite Stafford Speedway drivers.”

Each trading card features an image of the car or driver on the front and statistics and the driver profile on the back. Checkered flags on the front side of the card signify 2022 victories for the driver while RC notes the driver was rookie of the year.

“We designed each card a little differently to make the set unique,” continued Arute. “There are 4 bonus foil cards in the set that came out really cool. We’re looking forward to see everyone’s reaction to them.”

Images were provided by all of Stafford Speedway’s photographers Noah Watts, Tom Morris, Dick Ayers, Erik Tavares, Jim DuPont, and Dino Lusa. Check out their photography pages for more information

Trading cards are now available for order in the Stafford Speedway online store and will also be available in the Stafford Speedway Collectibles booth on the midway throughout the 2023 race season.

Stafford Speedway PR