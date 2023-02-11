Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Present, The Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints Tuesday Night, July 25 at Grandview Speedway

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series only at Grandview Speedway, has a powerhouse line-up of four special events planned for 2023. Without a doubt, all eyes are on the Tuesday night, July 25 show when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA proudly present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints.

The High Limit 410 Sprints is a mid-week racing series led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and four-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet and this show will be nothing short of spectacular. The High Limit Sprint Car Series of 2023 will have stops at just twelve select tracks in the country, and Grandview/Thunder on the Hill is proud to be part of this new venture. Kyle Larson will be in the field on Tuesday night, July 25 chasing his fifth Thunder on the Hill victory.

For the seventh consecutive season we are proud to welcome back Levan Machine & Truck Equipment who will present this first-time presentation of the Hight Limits Sprint Series. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service machine and truck shop as well as a custom fabrication shop. They are located just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. Check out our full line of truck and trailer equipment, including snowplows, and salt spreaders. To learn about our capabilities, including CNC machining, complete driveline service, MIG,TIG, and stick welding check out our web site at www.levanmachine.com.

The staff of Thunder on the Hill and the High Limit Sprint Series are pleased to announce that Rich Mar Florist of Bethlehem, PA will be a lead sponsor of the Tuesday night, July 25 show. Rich Mar Florist is an award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company and family business since 1955. They operate with the intent of giving back to the community and created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

"It is with great pleasure that we can help bring Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet's High Limit Series home to the Lehigh Valley Area! Kyle has been a huge part of our on track success and growth in Motorsports and my family, staff and I can not be more excited to see him back in our brand colors and be a part of his growing grass roots series. It is going to be a great night at Grandview in July!” - Jonathan Morrissey Co-Owner Rich Mar Florist. Give them a call at 610-437-5588 or visit their website at: www.richmarflorist.com

The High Limit 410 Sprints will showcase this stand-alone program on Grandview Speedway’s high-banked one-third mile oval with gates opening at 5 PM and race time set for 7:30 PM. The show will open with time trials followed by a series of qualifying events all leading up to the 40 lap main event that will pay a hefty $23,023 to the winner. This is the richest payoff in the thirty-four year history of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. The total purse is in excess of $80,000. Advance ticket information will be available shortly. In the event of bad weather, Wednesday night, July 26 will be the rain date.

Three Thunder events will take place prior to the High Limit Sprints with the series opening on Sunday, May 28 with second running of the Modified “Balls to the Wall” 50, a unique, wild and crazy Invert Race. During the 50 lap feature, the field will stop on lap 20 and again on lap 35 when the leader will earn $1,500 for each segment. The top four cars will invert then go after the $5,000 check to win the feature. The 602 Sportsman will be on the program as well. Race time is set for 7:30 PM.

The AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints National Tour will invade Grandview with the running of the Eastern Storm on Tuesday night, June 13. The USAC Sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic that will pay $6,000 to the winner. The 358 Modifieds will be on this popular program that will start at 7:30 PM.

On Tuesday night, June 27 HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night will present the Hodnett Cup in the PA Sprint Speed Week Series. The 410 Sprints will go 35 laps with a $10,000 payday to the winner. This event will also include the 358 Modifieds in this summer night popular double-header.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings & GT Radiators

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

Modified Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A Unique, Wild & Crazy Invert Race for the Modifieds”

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limit 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

Thunder On The Hill PR