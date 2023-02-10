Darlington Raceway to Sell Limited Number of Historic Seats for Fans to Keep as Collector’s Items

As Darlington Raceway continues to enhance its fan experience, historic Pearson Tower has been undergoing an off-season project to install new modern seats prior to NASCAR’s return for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 12-14. Pearson Tower’s new larger, more comfortable stadium-style chairback seats with cup holders will enhance the look and feel of the historic track for fans in attendance.

“Darlington Raceway has one of the best pure race experiences in motorsports, but we are always looking for ways to enhance our fan experience,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the renovated Pearson Tower for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

A limited number of the historic seats from Pearson Tower will be made available for fans to purchase from Pearson Tower. There are varying quantities of single chairs, double chairs and set of four chairs available for purchase. Prices for single chairs are $50 and double chairs are $90. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

2023 NASCAR Season

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR race weekends on May 12-14 and Sept. 2-3, 2023. In the spring, Darlington will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. and NASCAR Cup Series race on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. The track’s highly acclaimed throwback platform will enter its ninth year and promises to provide fans with a one-of-a-kind tribute to the sport’s past, present and future as part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.

In the fall, Darlington will host the Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. and start the Cup Series Playoffs with the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:00 p.m. The race will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

2023 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/2023schedule .

Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.

Darlington Raceway PR