Chicago Street Race & Art Institute Announce Partnership at Chicago Auto Show

Today, the Chicago Street Race and Art Institute announced a partnership on the Toyota Live Stage at the Chicago Auto Show. Through this partnership, the organizations will jointly promote the first-ever Chicago Street Race and the Art Institute’s upcoming Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde: the Modern Landscape exhibition.

At the Chicago Auto Show, the first promotional pace car, a Toyota Camry, was unveiled on the Toyota Live Stage by Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President, and Nora Gainer, Executive Director, Civic Relations & Partnerships, Art Institute. The Toyota Camry was covered with a co-branded wrap promoting the Chicago Street Race and The Modern Landscape exhibition.

The Van Gogh promotional pace car celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Chicago and recognizes the Art Institute’s upcoming exhibition that uses the work of Van Gogh and other artists to explore the idea that changing where you are and what you see can inspire you.

General admission and reserved tickets are now on sale for the Chicago Street Race on July 1-2. Tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races and full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett. To purchase tickets, fans can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

NASCAR PR