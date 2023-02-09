Don Felder to Perform Pre-Race Concert Prior to Pala Casino 400

Guitar legend Don Felder already has his name secured in the rock and roll history books as the co-writer of “Hotel California.” On Sunday, Feb. 26, he’ll make NASCAR history as the final pre-race performer at Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval.

The track announced today that Felder will perform a full concert in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone prior to the Pala Casino 400. The former lead guitarist of The Eagles and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will fire up the crowd before the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series compete for the final time on the legendary track.

“Don Felder is recognized in rock and roll history as an integral member of one of the most popular bands of our time,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “We look forward to welcoming Don Felder to perform for our race fans to get them ready for the Pala Casino 400.”

In 2023, Felder finds himself most decidedly back in the driver’s seat with the release of his first solo album in seven years, “American Rock ’N’ Roll” (BMG). It consists of 11 high-energy rockers mixed with touching, thoughtful ballads, and also boasts a who’s who of A-list guest contributors including Slash, Sammy Hagar, Peter Frampton, Mick Fleetwood, Joe Satriani, Orianthi, Richie Sambora, Alex Lifeson, and many, many more.

Not only is Felder a proud, longstanding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having been inducted with the Eagles back in 1998, he was also inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2016 and the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2017. Fact is, Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who own the fine distinction of recording the top-selling album of all time — “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)”, which has sold over 38 million copies (and counting).

“I’m blessed enough to have contributed to and been a part of a very talented mixture of voices, writing, guitar parts, and production. I’m very proud of that,” he says of the group.

Don left the band in 2001 and has since forged an impressive career as a top-tier solo artist with a three fully realized full-length albums as well and several very successful singles for film scores like “Heavy Metal,” 1983’s sonically soaring “Airborne” and 2012’s multifaceted song-cycle treatise, “Road to Forever” and “American Rock ‘N’ Roll.” Felder added “best-selling author” to his impressive C.V. when his spellbinding 2008 memoir, Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974-2001), became an instant New York Times smash bestseller.

The NASCAR weekend at Auto Club Speedway marks the historic continuation of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season. The action begins on Saturday, Feb. 25 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Production Alliance Group 300, then continues Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pala Casino 400.

Tickets for the final Cup Series weekend on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit www.autoclubspeedway.com for the latest ticket information.

ACS PR