David Arute Enters the 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler with Monaco Ford Backing

After a breakout 2022 season which saw David Arute win an impressive 3 SK Modified® events, the 75 team has announced a partnership with Monaco Ford for the 2023 season. Not only will the 75 team contend weekly for SK Modified® victories, the Monaco Ford backed team will also make another attempt at qualifying for the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®.

“We are ecstatic to have Monaco Ford onboard for the 2023 season,” explained Arute. “Mike and Dave [Monaco] and everyone at Monaco Ford are great supporters of racing, I’m looking forward to carrying their colors on the number 75 Modified this year.”

Arute attempted to qualify for the 2022 NAPA Spring Sizzler® but missed the field by one position. A new car and a better understanding of Open Modified competition has the 75 team looking forward to NAPA Spring Sizzler Weekend April 29th and 30th.

“Last year at the Sizzler it was our first time with the Open Modified,” continued Arute. “It was an older car and not our typical Chassis Pro setup. With the support from Monaco Ford, this season we’ll have a new car and be much better prepared to challenge for a spot in the Greatest Race in the History of Spring.”

Race fans also have the opportunity to buy David Arute/Monaco Ford merchandise on staffordspeedway.com/store, with all proceeds going to the Peter P. Monaco Detachment 40 Marine Corps League, a non profit charitable organization that provides support to all veterans and their families. Visit mcldet40.org to learn more.

Order David Arute Apparel

“The Marine Corps League is a great organization that supports veterans,” noted Arute. “We’re hoping that we can sell some apparel and at the end of the season be able to make a nice donation to the cause.”

The 75 team will enter the 2023 SK Modified® season as one of the favorites coming off a career high 3 win season. Matching that in 2023 will be challenging as once again the SK Modified® roster is stacked with talent including 11 feature winners from the 2022 season.

“Coming off that first career win at the end of 2021, we knew we had a shot at a few wins last season,” said Arute. “The competition level is extremely high in the SK Modified® division at Stafford and it is very easy to get off track. We’ll go into this season focused on matching that 3 win season to prove to everyone that the 75 team is the real deal.”

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR