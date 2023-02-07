Evergreen Raceway 2023 race schedule filled with plenty of action

Fresh off the presses is the 2023 schedule of events at Evergreen Raceway. The 1/3-mile paved oval nestled in Butler Township will once again see owner/operator Jason Makarewicz handling the reigns which marks his ninth season of running the track.



Throughout the season, which begins on March 26 and continues through the end of October, there is an ample amount of events to whet the appetite of all race fans.



Of note regular race days for the ’23 season will be held on Sunday afternoons.



The ground pounding Tour Type Modifieds will of course be the top attraction. The Modifieds will hit the track on five dates starting with Opening Day, May 7. Additional shows will be on June 18 which will be the Annual Tony Fisher Memorial Twin 25’s, August 20, September 10 and October 14 which marks the 22nd running of the King of the Green.



Additionally regular track classes from last year will be back in action including Late Models, Evergreen Modifieds, 602 Crate Modified, Street Stocks, 4-Cylinder Stocks and the Novice.



New for 2023 is the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series (DTS) for the 602 Crate Modifieds and 4-Cylinder Stocks.



Race dates for the 602 Crate Modified DTS are April 22/Mahoning Valley, June 11/Evergreen, July 8/Mahoning Valley, August 13/Evergreen, September 17/Evergreen and October 7/Mahoning Valley.



The dates for the Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stocks DTS are as follows; April 29/Mahoning Valley, June 18/Evergreen, July 29/Mahoning Valley, August 20/Evergreen, September 9/Mahoning Valley and October 1/Evergreen.



In the event a race is rained out the make-up will take place at the next regularly scheduled date for that track.



During the season the traveling clubs of the American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association, the Rotten Forgotten and the East Coast TQ Midgets will make several stops as well.



Prior to the May 7 lid-lifter the raceway will play host on Sunday, March 26 to a ‘Gut N’ Go’ 4/6-Cylinder Enduro plus there will be Spectator Drags and the JuiceBox Division for the younger set.



An open practice for all classes will takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 29 & 30.



As noted the 23rd edition of the King of the Green will be held over a three day weekend, October 13-15 with a rain date slated for the following weekend, October 20-22.



The popular Drift Evergreen has inked weekend events each month from April through October.



The complete schedule and up to date news is available online at the official track website at https://www.evergreenracewaypark.com/



Evergreen Raceway PR