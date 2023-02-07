Midland, Chase Rice Concerts on All-Star Friday Presented by Raymer Oil Company

An All-Star cast of motorsports and entertainment talent will descend on North Wilkesboro Speedway May 19-21, thrilling fans in an unrivaled weekend of NASCAR All-Star Race excitement. Midland, a GRAMMY Award-nominated country music group, will join multi-Platinum certified country singer and songwriter Chase Rice in performing for fans at North Wilkesboro’s All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil Company – which owns a number of IGA Marketplace grocery stores and is the Official Grocery Store of North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Nominated for a GRAMMY and a CMT Music Award for their hit song, “Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland will rock the Wilkesboro mountains with a performance featuring songs from albums including “On The Rocks” and “The Last Resort: Greetings From,” as well as the Texas-based band’s chart-topping album, “Let It Roll.”

In addition to “Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland has four singles featured on Billboard’s Top Country Songs chart: "Burn Out", "Make a Little", "Mr. Lonely," and "Cheatin' Songs."

“We are honored to be even a small part of this celebrated all-star event,” said Cameron Duddy, Midland’s bass guitarist. “We don’t race cars (legally) but we sure do enjoy watching the best of the best lay it all on the line for the greatest fans in the world: NASCAR fans!”

Chase Rice – set to release his eagerly anticipated album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell on Feb. 10 – is deeply rooted in North Carolina. A graduate of A.C. Reynolds High in Asheville, Rice played football at the University of North Carolina and won NASCAR Cup Series championships as a pit crew member at Hendrick Motorsports, however his star-studded career as a singer and songwriter trumps his accomplishments on the gridiron and on pit road.

One of Country music’s rare Diamond-certified songwriters (as a co-writer on Florida-Georgia Line’s genre-changing hit “Cruise”), Rice topped the charts with his own Triple-Platinum hit “Eyes On You” in 2019, one in a series of hits that he will perform alongside brand new music off the forthcoming album during his one-hour set at North Wilkesboro.

“As a kid who was born in Daytona and grew up not far from Charlotte, racing has been in my life for as long as I can remember,” reflects Rice. “I’m a big fan of NASCAR and always love spending a day at the track, so I can’t wait to get out there for All-Star Race Weekend and bring this new music to the fans.”

Raymer Oil Company’s sponsorship of All-Star Friday continues a relationship with North Wilkesboro Speedway, dating back to the track’s reopening last year.

A full race weekend schedule will be revealed at a later date.

TICKETS:

A limited number of tickets will be available Feb. 22 for Saturday, May 20, which features a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in addition to NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying. Single-day tickets for Friday, May 19, will also be on sale Feb. 22, and include the Midland and Chase Rice concerts, as well as practice sessions for the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series – which mark NASCAR’s first race-weekend action on the iconic five-eighths-mile oval since 1996. Single-day tickets will not be available for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

MORE INFO:

Fans can obtain the latest news and information surrounding NASCAR All-Star Race week by following North Wilkesboro Speedway on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or by visiting www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway. com.

