General Admission Tickets On-Sale for First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2

General admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, including the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, officially went on sale to the public today. All general admission and reserved tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races and full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett on July 1-2.

“With two-day general admission and reserved tickets on sale for the Chicago Street Race, we look forward to welcoming fans to join us for NASCAR’s first-ever two-day racing and entertainment festival,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese. “From NASCAR’s best competitors to A-list concerts to an unparalleled fan experience, the Chicago Street Race will truly have something for everyone.”

The two-day Chicago Street Race will feature a festival-like atmosphere with experiences for all ages, including an exclusive walkthrough NASCAR’s 75-year history, NBC Sports’ live broadcast at Buckingham Fountain, a premium air-conditioned NASCAR shopping experience, and a local food hall serving legendary Chicago cuisine. For a more elevated view, attendees can ride the Ferris Wheel, originally called the Chicago Wheel when it debuted in 1893, for unparalleled views of the Chicago Street Course and Lake Michigan.

On the Lakefront Green, the Main Stage will host The Chainsmokers and Black Crowes on Saturday, July 1 and Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett on Sunday, July 2. Additional entertainment, driver appearances and more will be announced in the future. In-between sets, fans can visit the Tavern for a cold Busch Light, glass of wine or a craft cocktail while watching live race feeds or play yard games before heading over to watch the race from along the track.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $269 and two-day reserved tickets that offer an array of opportunities including reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences start at $465. Fans can plus up their general admission experience with a GA+ ticket for $353. The ticket offers access to the GA+ lounge, located behind the main stage at Turn 3 alongside Lakeshore Drive, comfortable seating for relaxing in between watching concerts and racing, and a variety of food options and a full-service bar with Busch Light, wine and cocktails for purchase.

While reserved tickets for the Balbo Club and Field Reserved are sold out, some notable reserved options remain for fans to take in the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend:

The President’s Paddock Club offers the most luxurious experience at the Chicago Street Race. Elevated above the tree line, the President’s Paddock Club is situated above Pit Road, giving patrons a direct view into the pit boxes and a panoramic view of nearly the entire course. The President’s Paddock Club includes full weekend access to both races and concerts, as well as premium food and beverage, pre-race and driver introductions, and access to exclusive premium club spaces.

The Fountain Club provides fans the comfort of a reserved seat at the start/finish line with unique sightlines directly in front of Buckingham Fountain, with access to a premium club space situated behind the seating area.

The Congress Suites offer panoramic views overlooking the start/finish line and Pit Road that place guests at the center of the action with a private suite and shaded second level seating deck that can accommodate up to 22 guests. A fixed premium menu is included to ensure a turn-key race-day experience.

The Garden Suites place guests at ground level and close to the action across from Pit Road along the front stretch. These suites, which accommodate up to 22 guests, have unobstructed views of Pit Road and the front straightway as competitors head into Turn 1 or come around the final turn to the race finish.

For a complete listing of ticketing options, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com .

To be a part of this unforgettable weekend, fans can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

Fans can also visit QuintEvents, the Official Travel and Experience Package Provider of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, at NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for tickets, hospitality and travel experiences.

The Cup Series street race will be nationally broadcast on NBC on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT and Xfinity Series street race will be broadcast nationally on USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on Twitter and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.

NASCAR PR