Enrollments open today for The Mid-Ohio School's programs

The countdown is on for The Mid-Ohio School’s 31st season of operation with enrollments for course dates opening today. The full 2023 schedule is available at midohioschool.com, and customers can register online or by calling 419-884-4000.

The Mid-Ohio School offers professional driving and riding instruction to drivers and motorcyclists of wide-ranging skill. Courses are customized for inexperienced teenage drivers to learn life-saving defensive driving techniques while also offering professional racers tips for an extra edge on the competition.

The popular Teen Defensive Driving Program classes begin on April 1-2 while high performance driving and racing courses and performance track riding for sportbike owners start in May. The Mid-Ohio School also offers Open Test & Tune twilight events on select late afternoons and evenings for drivers to take their personal street-legal cars or race cars on track for some lapping.

“We are looking forward to getting another season started at The Mid-Ohio School. Every driver or rider who enrolls in one of our programs receives individual attention and instruction from our world-class instructors,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School. “Led by our long-time director, Sonny Gee, our instructors provide students with not only memorable experiences and techniques for faster times on the track but, more importantly, the invaluable skills for their everyday driving and riding on the roadways.”

In addition to the Teen Defensive Driving Programs offered three weekends in April, additional schedule highlights include the High Performance Course offered first on May 16, and Open Test & Tune sessions for race cars and street cars on May 4. Motorcycles take to the 2.4-mile, 15-turn road course for the first time on May 8 with a full-day Performance Track Riding session. Fleet training and team building events can also be booked through the Corporate Driving Experience.

The Mid-Ohio School uses a fleet of Acura ILXs, Honda Civics and Honda S2000s all custom-fitted with Cooper Tires, Hawk Brake pads and Summit Racing products to maximize the driving experience. Two of the vehicles are also equipped with skid systems to practice car control techniques for oversteer and understeer situations often encountered in inclement weather conditions.

Additional sponsors of The Mid-Ohio School include Malco, Quality Inn & Suites, Sunoco and Total Oil.

Mid Ohio PR