Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, makes first donations to Delaware charitable groups

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter has donated $15,000 to three Delaware entities who emphasize the health, safety, welfare and development of children.

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware children.

Today, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the following organizations were presented with $5,000 checks on behalf of Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter:

A Better Chance for Our Children: Based in Wilmington and Milford; focuses on finding families for waiting children, most from foster care and many with special needs.

Elizabeth W. Murphey School: Based in Dover; houses children and young adults from ages 8-21; marked its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Kind To Kids: Based in Wilmington; has served more than 17,000 children in foster care and poverty.

Gary Camp, Dover Motor Speedway’s vice president for marketing and communications, will be the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter. Camp, who joined Dover Motor Speedway in 2004, oversees planning and implementation of the track’s marketing and communications efforts, including advertising, media relations, internal and external customer communications and social media.

For more information on the Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, or to donate, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dover Motor Speedway’s ownership group, Speedway Motorsports, established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $65 million in grants for organizations that assist children.

DMS PR