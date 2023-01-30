Cody Jinks Confirmed as Headliner of the Inaugural Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest in Fort Worth

Following the exciting expansion announcement of its second location in Fort Worth, Texas this fall, Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest has just confirmed its first artist for the highly anticipated event. Legendary country music singer Cody Jinks will headline the four-day concert series with a special performance on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10pm. To be held at Texas Motor Speedway, the event is expected to quickly sell out and eventually grow to be the largest music festival in the Lone Star State.

A Fort Worth native himself, Jinks is widely recognized as the biggest independent country music artist in the world. Hwy 30 fans can look forward to hits from his records including I’m Not the Devil and After the Fire which both topped the Billboard Country Albums chart. Jinks will join a slew of other artists, both renowned and upcoming, for the music festival. Started in Filer, Idaho and celebrating its 10th anniversary, Hwy 30 attracts guests from all over the country including overseas to earn its nickname as the “People’s Festival.” The Texas event is expected to draw between 30,000 to 60,000 people per day.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our roots into Texas and even more so to have a Fort Worth homegrown talent serve as our headlining act to bring it all full circle,” said founder Gordy Schroeder. “Cody is a true class act that locals and fans from all over the world resonate with, and to say we are excited to have him on board for our first event here is an understatement.”

“If this pit stop thing isn’t going to work out, I might as well come out here and play a show and maybe headline a concert series,” said Jinks from the track at Texas Motor Speedway.

Four-day discounted admission tickets are now on sale with a limited number remaining. For information, visit www.hwy30tx.com. Meanwhile, those looking to attend the June 21-24 event at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Idaho can also take advantage of purchasing now at www.hwy30musicfest.com