Rob Lowe named Grand Marshal of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Rob Lowe only has one line to deliver on Sunday, Feb. 5, but it will be one for the record books.

NASCAR announced today that the world-renowned actor, author and podcaster will be the Grand Marshal for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He’ll say, “DRIVER’S START YOUR ENGINES!” before the first race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and set the stage for an evening to remember at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The main event begins shortly after 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and all the action will be shown live on FOX, where Lowe currently stars in and produces the highly acclaimed 911: Lone Star. It has been consistently one of the top-rated shows in all of television, and Season 4 premieres this month.

“This is shaping up to be another incredible event in the heart of Los Angeles,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “Rob Lowe’s body of work is nothing short of remarkable, and we can’t wait for him to begin the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in style.”

Lowe’s presence adds to an already star-studded lineup that includes Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams as Honorary Starter, performances by Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa, and, of course, the stars and cars of the NASCAR Cup Series. His iconic career spans four decades in film, television, and theater, making him one of the most recognizable artists on screen today.

To date, Lowe has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild awards in which he won two. He has starred in the ‘80s classics “St. Elmo’s Fire”, “About Last Night”, and “The Outsiders”, as well as television classics such as “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation.” His incredibly diverse career also includes scene-stealing work in “Behind the Candelabra,” “Austin Powers” and “Tommy Boy.” His two memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends and Love Life are both New York Times Best Sellers. He took his first memoir and made it into a touring show called Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live! which has received rave reviews throughout the country and sold out in London.

In 2020, Lowe launched his podcast “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” a podcast of irreverent yet thoughtful conversations with leaders in the world of business and entertainment like Oprah, Chris Pratt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Aniston, Magic Johnson, and others. After a successful first year, it returned for a second season which premiered fall 2021 and a third season began summer 2022. Around the same time, Lowe launched another podcast, “Parks and Recollection.” Co-hosted with showrunner Alan Yang, the podcast is a behind the scenes look at each episode of the celebrated comedy classic “Parks and Recreation.”

He also wrapped production on Netflix comedy “Unstable” from Victor Fresco alongside his son, John Owen Lowe. Fresco along with both Lowes co-created the show and will all serve as executive producers. Rob & John Owen will also star. The series is inspired by their social media relationship where John Owen often hilariously trolls his dad. Lowe has been married to jewelry designer, Sheryl Lowe, since 1991. They have two sons, Matthew and John Owen.



Tickets for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begin at $65, and kids 12-and-under are $10. Fans who want to take their race-day experience to the next level can upgrade to the Ally Pre-Race Party, which includes brunch, a drink ticket for Busch & Coca-Cola products, exclusive entertainment, a pre-race track walk and a special appearance from driver Alex Bowman. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com. It’s one of the many anticipated events taking place this year as a part of the Los Angles Memorial Coliseum’s centennial anniversary celebration – “Coliseum Forever.”

College students can experience the Busch Light Clash from The Coca-Cola Torch Party Porch for just $40. This standing-room-only general admission section, located on the Coliseum’s peristyle steps, provides college students with up-close access to all the musical entertainment, driver introductions and racing action. College students can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting www.nascarclash.com/student.

NASCAR PR