Call Before You Dig to Present CBYD Open 81 at Stafford Speedway

For the third consecutive season, Call Before You Dig will present the CBYD Open 81 at Stafford Speedway. The May 19th race will be the second of five open modified races scheduled at the Connecticut half-mile facility during the 2023 season and will follow the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® on April 29-30.

“Call Before You Dig is happy to continue working with Stafford Speedway,” said Derek Brown, President of Call Before You Dig in Connecticut. “Again this year we’ll be sponsoring the Open 81 race and CBYD recognizes that the race fans at Stafford are a great fit for our target audience of users of CBYD. Teaming up with Stafford is a great opportunity for us to promote CBYD and to remind everyone about the importance of using the CBYD service before putting a shovel into the ground.”

In addition to presenting the 5th Annual CBYD Open Modified 81, CBYD will provide the open modified field with some extra motivation to win the race in the form of a $1,000 bonus. Last year’s CBYD 81 saw a pair of Stafford SK Modified® veterans fighting for the win with Ronnie Williams outlasting Woody Pitkat to claim the checkered flag.

“We’re always looking forward to exciting racing at Stafford,” continued Brown. “Whenever you’re able to offer additional money for winning a race, it’s always fun to watch the drivers and teams compete for the trophy and the win.”

CBYD’s title sponsorship of the CBYD Open 81 continues a relationship with Stafford Speedway that dates back to the 2007 season. Over the past 16 seasons, CBYD has partnered with Stafford in a wide variety of ways, including options such as advertising partner, contingency sponsor, and race sponsor. CBYD has also offered several special contingency programs such as the CBYD 811 Challenge from 2013-2018 and the CBYD Modified Challenge for the 2021 season.

“Because Stafford is a premier racing venue in New England, there’s always big crowds at the races and it gives us a great outreach for public education about CBYD,” said Brown. “Our sponsorship allows us to be visible all season long at Stafford on the backstretch billboards, the technical inspection area, social media advertising and other marketing avenues such as the Stafford website. With the audience expanding thanks to the FloRacing coverage, partnering with Stafford is even more desirable and helps our reach extend far beyond the New England region.”

Stafford Speedway PR