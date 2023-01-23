Big Bounce America attractions set for Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone April 28-30 during NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house experience, will be a centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile April 28-30.

Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s largest bounce house. Along with “The Giant,” a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be FREE for race fans before the Sunday, April 30 NASCAR Cup Series race as well as before and after Dover’s Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 races.

Operating hours are as follows:

Friday, April 28: Noon to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3-9 p.m.

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3-9 p.m. Sunday, April 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

“The world’s biggest bounce house and ‘The Giant’ really get your blood pumping, which is the perfect way for Dover Motor Speedway’s adrenaline-junkie fans to warm up for the big race,” said Cameron Craig, co-founder of XL Event Lab.

“We're thrilled to bring these inflatables to Dover's FanZone as they're designed to deliver fun for all ages. Whether you’re 6 or 60, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We even have a live DJ inside the bounce house who turns up the party with games, confetti, and rockin’ music.”

Dover’s race weekend will be the first visit to a NASCAR event for Big Bounce America attractions.

“The incredible Big Bounce America displays will be part of the most exciting FanZone experience in our long history – and we have more amazing attractions we will be announcing soon,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president.

“We look forward to Monster Mile fans of all ages enjoying this magnificent interactive attraction and enjoying all the fun around the track when America’s best drivers return to Dover in April.”

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1) Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (FS1)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (FS1) Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

The April 30 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

