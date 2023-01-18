REV Fire Group Partners with Daytona International Speedway in Providing Custom Pumpers and All-Electric Vector Fire Truck

REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group Inc. manufacturers of E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Fire Chassis™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™ fire apparatus brands, is proud to announce its All-Electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in 2023. The exclusive partnership is now in its second year.

The zero emission and zero greenhouse gas Vector fire apparatus aligns with Daytona International Speedway sustainability initiatives, including a project to plant more than 100 trees within view of the track’s grandstands in April 2022.Similar initiatives championed by NASCAR and its partners include a blended biofuel, in-venue recycling efforts, and the recycling of racing oils and race-used tires.

“We are excited to provide the all-electric Vector for our Florida neighbor, Daytona International Speedway, to protect its employees, NASCAR drivers and the many fans and spectators who attend “The Great American Race” and other events,” said Mike Virnig, Vice President of the REV Fire Group, which is headquartered in Ocala, Fla. “Vector also protects the environment, making this a perfect collaboration with DIS and NASCAR and their many green initiatives designed to reduce the track and sport’s carbon footprint and promote sustainability.”

With its 327 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of proven automotive-grade batteries, the Vector delivers the longest electric pumping duration in the fire industry, accomplishing all driving and pumping tasks exclusively on electrically generated power. The design also features low battery cell placement, offering a safer, lower center of gravity for enhanced stability while operating at the Speedway.

Vector and the other REV Fire apparatus will be used at the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, The DAYTONA 500 during Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth (Feb. 15-19) and The Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend (Aug. 25-26).

This past December Daytona International Speedway hosted a two-day test session for the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, new hybrid-powered race cars set to debut in the Rolex 24 At Daytona which kicks off the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Jan. 28-29. Practice and qualifying gets underway this weekend (Jan. 20-22) with the Roar Before The Rolex 24.

DIS PR