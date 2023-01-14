Balls to the Wall 50, Usac Sprints, Pa Speed Week and High Limits Sprints Showcase 2023 Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at Grandview Speedway

This could very well be the most exciting variety of racing events ever packed into one Thunder Series and it all opens on Sunday night, May 28 at the Grandview Speedway with the kickoff of the thirty-fourth season of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series.

Four totally unique racing events are planned and include the popular Modifieds, the USAC Non-Wing Sprints National Tour, the Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week Series and the highly anticipated High Limit 410 Sprints racing for a top prize of $23,023 to win the 40 lap event.

The Thunder Series will open on Sunday night, May 28 with the second running of the “Balls to the Wall” 50 for Modifieds joined by the 602 Sportsman. The “Balls to the Wall” 50 is a unique format for the Modifieds that proved to be very successful in 2022. After a Series of qualifying events, a field of twenty-four modifieds will take the green in the 50 lap main event that will offer a few twists.

On lap 20, the yellow will waive and offer $1,500 to the race leader plus an added payoff to all drivers in the top ten. The field will immediately restart, then on lap 35, the yellow will fly again, offering $1,500 to the race leader and an added payoff to all running in the top ten. The twist is, on lap 20 and on lap 35, the top four will invert. The winner at the end of the 50 laps will earn $5,000 plus any bonus money. It’s unique, wild and will certainly add strategy to this Modified event. Also on the program will be the 602 Sportsman. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

The next event is set for Tuesday night, June 13 with the always exciting AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints National Tour, titled the 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic going a distance of 40 laps and paying $6,000 to win. The top USAC drivers in country will take part in the opening night of the USAC Eastern Storm. Also on the program will be the 358 Modifieds taking part in a series of qualifying events leading up to a 30 lap main event that will pay $3,000 to win. Race time is 7:30 PM.

Race three of Thunder on the Hill of 2023 will be the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series set on for Tuesday night, June 27. This event, the Hodnett Cup will go 35 lap and pay $10,000 to the winner. The Hodnett Cup is presented in memory of sprint car great Greg Hodnett who lost his life in a racing mishap several years ago. The 358 Modifieds will share the spotlight in this event again going 30 laps for $3,000 to win. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM. We welcome HVAC Partners for Success as the sponsor for this event. HVAC Distributors is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories. We serve the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia and Western New York. Visit HVAC at www.hvacdist.com or give them a call at: 800.228.4822.

The Thunder Series finale is set for Tuesday night, July 25 when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA will present the High Limits Sprints. The 410 Sprints will showcase this stand alone program and after a series of qualifying, the green flag will fall to start the 40 lap main event that will pay a hefty $23,023 to the winner. This is the richest payoff in the thirty-four year history of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. The High Limits Sprint Car Series is a mid-week racing series led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and four-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The mission is to grow sprint car racing and inject more money into the sport. The High Limit Sprint Car Series of 2023 will have stops at just twelve select tracks and Grandview/Thunder on the Hill is proud to be part of this new venture.

Plenty more details on all the Thunder Shows of 2023 will be released shortly.

At this time, we are happy to announce the return of NAPA Auto Parts as the Series Sponsor, joined by event sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment and HVAC Distributors. Associate sponsors include Pioneer Pole Buildings and GT Radiators.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

Modified Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A unique Invert Race for the Modifieds”

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$20,023 To Win

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Grandview Speedway PR