SCC Atlanta gives $103k in grants to nonprofits helping metro Atlanta children

Organizations that focus on children’s causes in metro Atlanta received a helping hand during Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta’s annual grant ceremony Friday

SCC Atlanta distributed $103,000 raised throughout the year to 21 local organizations during the ceremony at Atlanta Motor Speedway, aiding their efforts to make a direct impact on the lives of area kids in need. Participants even took a victory lap around the track behind the Atlanta Motor Speedway pace car.

“Today’s ceremony is why we work so hard all year,” said SCC Atlanta Chapter Director Kathy Bradley. “The efforts of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors each year allow us to give these grants to organizations that ultimately serve thousands of area children.”

Each year SCC Atlanta raises money through events like its annual golf tournament, Laps for Charity track rides around Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Red Bucket Brigade at NASCAR events, and more. This year’s grant recipients will use those funds to address a range of challenges local children face, including those with learning disabilities, childhood cancer, and victims of human trafficking.

With local chapters at each of Speedway Motorsports, Inc.'s 11 premier NASCAR facilities, Speedway Children's Charities makes a positive impact on children across the country. In 2022 alone, those chapters collectively distributed nearly $2.9 million to charities that directly impact children in need. Since its inception in 1928, SCC has awarded more than $65 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

