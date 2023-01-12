Three-Time GRAMMY® Award-Winner Darius Rucker to Headline NASCAR at COTA Pre-Race Show on Sunday, March 26

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Darius Rucker will perform his chart-topping hits for NASCAR fans during a pre-race concert for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on Sunday, March 26 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Rucker will perform a full one-hour set, featuring critically-acclaimed hits from his four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country charts, starting at 12:45 p.m. CT on COTA’s frontstretch. The concert will be the centerpiece of pre-race activities for the third running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, NASCAR’s first road course race of the 2023 season, which begins at 2:30 p.m. CT (TV: FOX, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM).

“I’ve been a fan of NASCAR for a long time, and it’s always such a blast performing for race fans,” said Rucker. “We can’t wait to get out to COTA and play some music together before the race!”

NASCAR at COTA is offering fans prime access to Rucker’s pre-race show as well as driver introductions with the purchase of a Track Pass for just $75. While the pre-race concert is free with any race ticket, Track Pass holders will move stage front for a premier experience including the concert and driver introductions.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY® Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits.

Inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012, Rucker won his third career GRAMMY® Award for Best Solo Country Performance in 2014 with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts on Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. His forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, is expected later this year.

After Rucker’s sensational performance, fans can look forward to driver introductions and on-track competition among 40 NCS drivers, including fan-favorites Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, last year’s Echopark Automotive Grand Prix winner Ross Chastain and more.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix culminates a three-day event that features the NCS, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS). The weekend kicks off Friday, March 24 with FEVO Friday that includes practice and qualifying for the NXS and NCTS. Saturday, March 25 is action-packed with NCS qualifying, the NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 race and XPEL 225 NCTS race.

Fans can also take advantage of many camping options with spaces starting at just $100. Campgrounds are open from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23 through noon on Monday, March 27.

Tickets:

Tickets for the March 24-26 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com. Three-day weekend packages for adults including the Darius Rucker pre-race concert start at just $99 and just $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all things NASCAR at COTA by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@NASCARatCOTA). Keep up with all the latest information on the NASCAR at COTA website and mobile app.

COTA PR