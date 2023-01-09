Monday, Jan 09

Tms Shows Its Purple-And-White Pride for Tcu’s National Championship Quest

Texas Motor Speedway has gone purple with pride in cheering on Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs football team in tonight’s 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
 
The No. 3-ranked Horned Frogs (13-1) will play the top-ranked and defending champion University of Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.
 
“Texas Motor Speedway is proud to cheer the TCU Horned Frogs on to victory in tonight’s national championship football game,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “They’re our Fort Worth-based sports teammates so we want them to know how proud we all are of what they’ve accomplished on the field and the recognition they’ve garnered for Fort Worth. Go Horned Frogs!”
 
The speedway is showing its support for the home team with the following:
 
      The exterior lights at the speedway’s Lone Star Tower condominium complex are glowing purple
 
      Faber recorded a video (see link above) cheering on the Horned Frogs in their quest to win the national championship … the video was posted on all of the speedway’s social media channels, which have taken on the TCU purple color scheme
 
      Speedway staff are wearing their best purple-and-white apparel today
 
      The speedway is extending the $35 ticket offer for its April 2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race
 
