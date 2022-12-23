Saturday, Dec 24

Sebring International Raceway Hosting 15 Spectator Racing Events in 2023

Speedway News
Friday, Dec 23 91
Sebring International Raceway Hosting 15 Spectator Racing Events in 2023

A wide variety of racing events are on the 2023 Sebring International Raceway schedule. 

 

While the March 18 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline the schedule, 35 days and 15 separate weekends of racing will bring exciting professional and top amateur events to Sebring. In addition to ticketed events, nearly 300 total days of on-track activity will welcome hundreds of thousands of drivers, crews, families and spectators to the Raceway in 2023, allowing it to proudly continue serving as Highlands County’s largest contributor to local tourism.

 

2023 Spectator Event Schedule

January 13-15 

Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour

Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com

 

  • General Admission Tickets Online – $25
  • General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
  • Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
  • Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
  • Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60

 

February 10-12

Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race SARRC and Enduro

Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com

 

  • General Admission Tickets Online – $25
  • General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
  • Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
  • Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
  • Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60

 

February 23-26

SVRA Trans Am SpeedTour

Tickets will be available at www.SVRA.com

 

March 15-18

SuperSebring

Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com

 

  • Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1, March 16
  • Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2, March 16
  • Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge), March 16·        
  • FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring, March 17
  • Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship), March 18

 

March 23

Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, HSR Sebring Spring Fling

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at www.SebringRaceway.com

 

  • General Admission Tickets Online – $25
  • General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
  • Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
  • Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
  • Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60

 

May 20

US Drift Circuit Season Opener

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

 

July 22

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

 

August 26-27

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

 

September 2-3

Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race and Enduro

Tickets go on sale August 2 at www.SebringRaceway.com

 

  • General Admission Tickets Online – $25
  • General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
  • Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
  • Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
  • Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60

 

September 22-24

Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered By AWS

Tickets will be available at www.GT-world-challenge.com

 

October 28

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

 

November 10-12

World Racing League Eastern Championship

Tickets go on sale October 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com

 

  • General Admission Tickets Online – $25
  • General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
  • Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
  • Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
  • Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60

 

November 11

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

 

November 24-26

Central Florida Region SCCA Road Race and Test Day

Tickets go on sale October 25 at www.SebringRaceway.com

 

  • General Admission Tickets Online – $25
  • General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
  • Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
  • Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
  • Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60

 

November 29-December 3

HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network

Tickets go on sale November 1 at www.SebringRaceway.com

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Macon (IL) Speedway Releases 1st Look At 2023 Schedule
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.