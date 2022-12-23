Perris Auto Speedway Releases 2023 Season Racing Schedule

Even though it is the first week of winter, Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian is reminding race fans of warmer days with the release of the 2023 schedule. The 23 event calendar will commence on March 11th when LKQ Pick Your Part presents Night of Destruction. Eight months later the famous track will close its 27th season with a night of Sprint Car racing headlined by the popular USAC/CRA Series. The entire schedule is available at the bottom of this release.

All told, there will be eight Nights of Destruction, eight sprint car programs, and seven PASSCAR/IMCA Stock Car shows. While it sounds the same as years gone by, fans will notice some changes to the 2023 programs. First off will be a change in the Night of Destruction. Joining the Figure 8, Demo Cross, Mini Stocks, and of course, the crowd favorite Double Deckers, will be Mini Stock Figure 8 racing. The Mini Stock Figure 8 will replace Trailer Figure 8 races on the nights of never-ending crashes.

“We had been contemplating adding a Mini Stock Figure 8 race for a while,” Kazarian said. “During last year’s fair, there was a Mini Stock Figure 8 and the crowd loved it. It was exciting and it featured a good size field. So, this year we are adding it to every Night of Destruction. We think it may become one of the most popular portions of the crazy show.”

Powerful 410 cubic inch Sprint Cars, what the track is most widely known for, will hit the famous half-mile oval for the first time at the annual Sokola Shootout on March 18th. As has been the case since 2004, the USAC/CRA Series will headline each sprint car event. Joining the series at every show will be The PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprints. The POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series made its PAS debut last September and has been invited to race on the sprint car card four times in 2023. In addition, The PASSCAR Super Stocks and Street Stocks will each race with the sprint cars 2 times and the American Factory Stocks will join the open-wheel action on one occasion.

In addition to the Sokola Shootout, other special races for the 410 sprint cars in 2023 will be the annual Salute to Indy on May 27th, the 2nd Annual Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial on June 10th, and the Glenn Howard Classic on September 23rd. The sprint car season ender on November 11th is normally the prestigious Oval Nationals. However, at this time, that race has been put on ice.

“At this time due to the cost of litigation with the Department of Water Resources regarding their future construction in 2023, plus the lack of major sponsorship presently, the 2023 Oval Nationals will not be on the schedule,” Kazarian said. “It is more important to ensure the speedway continues to concentrate on the #saveperris efforts.”

Rejoining the Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks, and the Sport Compacts on the PASSCAR/IMCA nights will be the IMCA Modifieds. In 2022, the modifieds raced on the same card as the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. After a year away, they will be returning to their traditional shows with the stock cars in 2023. The season opener for the PASSCAR/IMCA races will be on April 8th.

“For those who have not been to one of our stock car shows, the racing is extremely good,” Kazarian said. “Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks, and Modifieds have been staples at The PAS for years and they are all extremely competitive. Last year we added the IMCA Sport Compacts. They got off to a good start but their numbers fell off for a variety of reasons late in the year. We expect them to have bigger fields in 2023 as we have heard that some people are building cars to join the class. The pits are going to be full on the PASSCAR/IMCA nights in 2023.”

Fans can start making their plans now for the 27th season of PAS racing as the season opener is only 11 weeks away.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY 2023 SCHEDULE

March 11th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I -

Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And

Insane Double Deckers

March 18th "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,

PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super Stocks And Street Stocks Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY RELAY FOR LIFE RIVERSIDE COUNTY EAST

April 8th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

April 15th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars And Southwest Lightning Sprints Plus “Power Of Purple Night”

Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

April 22nd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And

Insane Double Deckers

April 29th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

May 20th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And

Insane Double Deckers Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

May 27th "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, Southwest Lightning

Sprints And PASSCAR Street Stocks Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

June 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And

Insane Double Deckers

June 10th “BUBBY JONES / RAY SHEETZ MEMORIAL” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS (40 Lap Main Event) And PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars

Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

June 17th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

July 1st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And

Insane Double Deckers Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

July 15th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUN Sprint Cars And PASSCAR Factory Stocks

Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County Eas

July 22nd PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

August 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And

Insane Double Deckers

August 12TH PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

August 19th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, Southwest Lightning Sprints And WRA Vintage Cars On Display

Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East

September 16TH LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCK FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

INSANE DOUBLE DECKERS

September 23rd "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super Stocks

September 30th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

October 21st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And Insane Double Deckers

October 28th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, PAS Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts

November 11th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS (40 LAPS), PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars And Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

