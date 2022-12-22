Phoenix Raceway, Arizona Accelerator Charities Donate $40,000 to 4 local non-profits

During this important season of giving, Phoenix Raceway and Arizona Accelerator Charities are donating $40,000 to local non-profits in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

The four local charities – Big Brothers Big Sisters, New Pathways for Youth, St. Vincent de Paul and UMOM New Day Center – are beneficiaries of funds raised by Arizona Accelerator Charities. Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey delivered checks to these crucial non-profits this week.

“All four of these organizations are doing impactful work in our communities, and we’re humbled by the opportunity to assist their efforts,” Causey said. “None of this would be possible without the unwavering generosity and support of our fans. Their donations fueled these grants, and we know the funds will make a difference for these worthwhile charities.”

The funds were raised through various efforts such as the 50/50 Raffle presented by Arizona Lottery, Track Laps for Charity, NASCAR-branded Arizona license plates and charitable donations.

Arizona Accelerator Charities, a 501(c)(3) donor-advised fund under The NASCAR Foundation, is dedicated to accelerating our communities in Arizona through charitable investments supporting education, healthcare, families of active duty military and veterans, as well as life enrichment programs for children and families.

Phoenix Raceway PR